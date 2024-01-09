en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Elgi Equipments and AIRLAB Fitness Revolutionize Fitness with High-Altitude Training

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Elgi Equipments and AIRLAB Fitness Revolutionize Fitness with High-Altitude Training

In a groundbreaking move, Elgi Equipments, a global leader in air compressor technology, has partnered with AIRLAB Fitness, a Miami-based fitness studio, to create a simulated high-altitude training environment. This innovative solution is powered by ELGi’s EG37 Series screw air compressor, coupled with hypoxic air chambers from Altitude Training Systems (ATS), an Australian-based pioneer in altitude technology.

Reimagining Fitness Training

This novel collaboration allows AIRLAB Fitness to offer strength, conditioning, and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) classes at altitudes, leading to accelerated endurance gains and quicker recovery times for customers. The air compressor system by ELGi is recognized for its air composition, stability, variability, and energy efficiency, all of which are critical factors for replicating different altitudes.

Reliability and Efficiency at its Core

Elgi’s comprehensive warranty plans and Uptime promise provide AIRLAB Fitness with reliability and ease of maintenance. Varun Jay Varadaraj, Co-CEO of AIRLAB Fitness, praised ELGi for their economical and high-quality compressed air solution, stating, “ELGi’s solution is vital for our operation as a startup.”

Seamless Collaboration and Quick Installation

The ELGi subsidiary in North America, Pattons, supplied the compressor and accessories, while Industrial Air Centers, an ELGi distributor in Florida, facilitated quick installation. ELGi North America is a subsidiary of Elgi Equipments Limited, a company that has been a leader in compressed air solutions for over 60 years and operates in various industry verticals.

The partnership between Elgi and AIRLAB Fitness exemplifies Elgi’s commitment to innovation and their ability to meet unique business needs.

0
Business Fitness United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
Core & Main Inc: Trading Surge and Performance Analysis
Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM), a leading player in the Industrial Distribution industry, riding high on the New York Stock Exchange, experienced an impressive 8.61 million of its shares trade hands in its most recent trading session. The company’s shares closed at $40.15, showing an uplift of 1.85%, inching tantalizingly close to the 52-week high
Core & Main Inc: Trading Surge and Performance Analysis
Comparing Dividend Reliability: Annaly Capital vs Realty Income
5 mins ago
Comparing Dividend Reliability: Annaly Capital vs Realty Income
Transforming Online Shopping: AI, Virtual Retail, and Financial Implications
7 mins ago
Transforming Online Shopping: AI, Virtual Retail, and Financial Implications
TD SYNNEX Reports Q4 FY23 Revenue Decline Amid Reduced PC Demand
2 mins ago
TD SYNNEX Reports Q4 FY23 Revenue Decline Amid Reduced PC Demand
Q2 Holdings and Agent IQ Expand Partnership to Reshape Digital Banking
2 mins ago
Q2 Holdings and Agent IQ Expand Partnership to Reshape Digital Banking
Leadership Transition at Dollar General: Steve Deckard to Take Over Store Operations
5 mins ago
Leadership Transition at Dollar General: Steve Deckard to Take Over Store Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care
47 seconds
McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
1 min
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
1 min
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
1 min
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
2 mins
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
Controversial Missouri Representative Sarah Unsicker Announces Gubernatorial Campaign
2 mins
Controversial Missouri Representative Sarah Unsicker Announces Gubernatorial Campaign
Federal Court Overrules Biden Administration's Attempt to Revoke Trump-Era Appliance Efficiency Regulations
4 mins
Federal Court Overrules Biden Administration's Attempt to Revoke Trump-Era Appliance Efficiency Regulations
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
5 mins
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
5 mins
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
12 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
43 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app