Elgi Equipments and AIRLAB Fitness Revolutionize Fitness with High-Altitude Training

In a groundbreaking move, Elgi Equipments, a global leader in air compressor technology, has partnered with AIRLAB Fitness, a Miami-based fitness studio, to create a simulated high-altitude training environment. This innovative solution is powered by ELGi’s EG37 Series screw air compressor, coupled with hypoxic air chambers from Altitude Training Systems (ATS), an Australian-based pioneer in altitude technology.

Reimagining Fitness Training

This novel collaboration allows AIRLAB Fitness to offer strength, conditioning, and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) classes at altitudes, leading to accelerated endurance gains and quicker recovery times for customers. The air compressor system by ELGi is recognized for its air composition, stability, variability, and energy efficiency, all of which are critical factors for replicating different altitudes.

Reliability and Efficiency at its Core

Elgi’s comprehensive warranty plans and Uptime promise provide AIRLAB Fitness with reliability and ease of maintenance. Varun Jay Varadaraj, Co-CEO of AIRLAB Fitness, praised ELGi for their economical and high-quality compressed air solution, stating, “ELGi’s solution is vital for our operation as a startup.”

Seamless Collaboration and Quick Installation

The ELGi subsidiary in North America, Pattons, supplied the compressor and accessories, while Industrial Air Centers, an ELGi distributor in Florida, facilitated quick installation. ELGi North America is a subsidiary of Elgi Equipments Limited, a company that has been a leader in compressed air solutions for over 60 years and operates in various industry verticals.

The partnership between Elgi and AIRLAB Fitness exemplifies Elgi’s commitment to innovation and their ability to meet unique business needs.