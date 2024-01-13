Cupid’s Undie Run: Stripping Down to Stand Up for Neurofibromatosis

When love, philanthropy, and a dash of audacity meet, the result is the annual spectacle known as the Cupid’s Undie Run. This unique event, set in the heart of New York City, invites participants to brave the chilly February air in nothing more than their underwear, all in the name of a noble cause. More than just a peculiar marathon, the Undie Run is a spirited celebration of life, compassion, and the relentless pursuit of a cure for an often-overlooked disorder—neurofibromatosis (NF).

The Run for a Cause

Every year, thousands of people strip down to their skivvies, swapping their usual running gear for unorthodox attire ranging from simple briefs to extravagant Cupid-themed costumes. This unusual sight is not just for shock value—each stride taken in the February chill is a stride towards raising awareness and funds for NF research. This genetic condition causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, affecting countless individuals and families.

A Day of Festivities

The event is as much a party as it is a run. Every Undie Run kicks off with a pre-race gathering that features drinking, dancing, and plenty of camaraderie. This lively atmosphere serves as a warm-up, physically and emotionally, for the run itself. Once the mile run around Pier 84 concludes, participants are welcomed back for an ‘epic’ dance party, a well-deserved celebration after their daring dash for a good cause.

Impact and Progress

Since its inception in 2010, Cupid’s Undie Run has seen over 108,600 participants in cities across the country, collectively raising over $21.7 million for NF research. The funds are directed to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, which has made significant strides in its research, including the discovery of the drug Selumetinib, shown to cause tumor shrinkage in preclinical studies.

The New York City event, scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2024, aims to contribute to this national effort with a local fundraising goal of $50,000. However, involvement in the Undie Run is not limited to physical participation. Supporters can also join virtually or donate directly, ensuring that even those unable to strip down and run can still contribute to the fight against NF.

With each passing year, the Cupid’s Undie Run continues to embody the spirit of unity, bravery, and hope, demonstrating the power of community in tackling health challenges, one stride at a time.