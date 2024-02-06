Core Health & Fitness Strengthens Global Supply Chain with Redwood Logistics Partnership

Core Health & Fitness, a leading commercial fitness equipment manufacturer, has successfully weathered the storm of pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions by partnering with Redwood Logistics, a renowned 4PL provider. The fitness company, which both manufactures and serves as an OEM for numerous top-tier fitness brands, grappled with complexities in its global supply chain due to customer behavior changes triggered by the pandemic. Core Health & Fitness's primary objective was to enhance the customer experience while upholding their dedication to quality and innovation in the fitness industry.

Strategic Partnership with Redwood Logistics

The company's collaboration with Redwood Logistics has resulted in end-to-end visibility and an upgraded global manufacturing supply chain. This was achieved through the integration of cutting-edge solutions such as Oracle OTM and GTM, project44 via RedwoodConnect, and the thorough analysis of LTL data. These strategic interventions have led to substantial LTL rate savings for Core Health & Fitness.

Significant Savings and Technological Upgrades

These savings have, in turn, facilitated crucial technology upgrades, enhancing logistics technology maintenance, and support. Redwood's advanced 4PL strategy, anchored by RedwoodConnect, provides an open ecosystem app store for logistics, driving value across the entire Core Health & Fitness organization. The partnership has yielded a nearly 9% savings in LTL costs for Core Health & Fitness.

Improved Visibility and Integration

These savings have empowered the fitness equipment manufacturer to invest in technology upgrades that have significantly improved visibility and integration across their global supply chain. This has enabled them to provide more agile service to customers and partners, fortifying their commitment to quality and innovation in the fitness industry. The successful partnership between Core Health & Fitness and Redwood Logistics serves as a beacon of resilience and adaptability in the face of global disruptions.