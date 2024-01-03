ARMAH Sports Company Unveils New B_FIT Club in Riyadh

The bustling city of Riyadh has a new fitness beacon – the ARMAH Sports Company has flung open the doors to its latest B_FIT club. Exclusively designed for men, the club was inaugurated on January 2nd, setting its roots in the Alnada district on Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road.

State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility

ARMAH’s new B_FIT club is not just an ordinary fitness establishment. It’s a premium blend of hi-tech and wellness, equipped with innovative technology that takes the fitness experience to the next level. The club is meticulously designed to cater to the modern man’s fitness needs, encapsulating an environment that promotes health, wellness, and community.

Financial Impact and Expansion Plans

As per the company’s statement, they expect this new venture’s financial impact to be reflected in their books from the first quarter of 2024. This indicates a positive outlook for the company’s growth and profitability. The new club’s inauguration also raises the total count of clubs operated by ARMAH to ten, placing them as a strong contender in the fitness industry.

Further solidifying their expansion plans, the company has hinted at imminent announcements regarding the opening of additional clubs. This suggests a strategic growth plan, aimed at providing accessible and premium fitness experiences to a wider audience.

From Lifeguard to Luxury Fitness

The brain behind the ARMAH Sports Company, Luis DeVera, has an inspiring narrative. From starting his career as a lifeguard in London to owning a luxury fitness company with gyms globally, his journey is a testament to the power of calculated risks in entrepreneurship. His vision for the future includes expanding his business to new territories, with a potential new site on Liverpool Street.

DeVera’s advice to individuals is simple yet profound – start new fitness habits and regimes now and make it non-negotiable, regardless of their starting point. It’s this ethos that appears to resonate deeply within the walls of ARMAH’s B_FIT clubs, inviting all men to step into a healthier, stronger future.