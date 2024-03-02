First York Bus Named in Honor of Beloved Driver Kevin Hagan After His Untimely Death

In a heartfelt tribute to a cherished colleague, First York has announced plans to name a bus after Kevin Hagan, a driver known for his humor and zest for life, who recently passed away following a brief illness. Hagan, in his early 50s, was a familiar face to many in York, remembered fondly by both colleagues and passengers for his engaging personality and the joy he brought to his routes around the city.

Advertisment

Remembering Kevin Hagan: A Beacon of Light at First York

Tom Donnelly, Operations Manager at First York, expressed the collective sorrow of the company, describing Hagan as a "real leading light" whose presence uplifted everyone around him. Hagan's ability to share stories and jokes made him a beloved figure among the driver team, and his absence leaves a void that will be deeply felt. Donnelly emphasized that the decision to dedicate a vehicle in Hagan's name reflects the profound impact he had on the First York community.

A Legacy of Laughter and Friendship

Advertisment

Kevin Hagan's legacy extends beyond his professional life, touching those in his personal circle, including his neighbor Collette Allen. Having lived next to each other for 25 years, Allen recalls Hagan as an endearing character whose friendship enriched her life. She reminisced about his charm, kindness, and the laughter he brought into their lives, even in his final days. Hagan's ability to remain cheery and humorous, despite facing the end, is a testament to his character and the indelible mark he left on those fortunate to know him.

A Tribute That Rolls Through the Streets of York

The decision by First York to name a bus in honor of Kevin Hagan serves as a moving tribute to a man whose life touched many. This gesture not only commemorates Hagan's contribution to the company and community but also ensures his memory will continue to inspire and bring smiles to the faces of those who see the named bus roll through the streets of York. As the vehicle bearing his name becomes a part of daily commutes, Kevin Hagan's spirit of joy and camaraderie will live on, a fitting homage to a man who made every journey a little brighter.