First Official Wedding Photos Released by Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford

In an intimate ceremony encapsulating the essence of love and commitment, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford exchanged vows under the radiant Hawke’s Bay sun. The couple shared glimpses of their private celebration with the release of their first official wedding photos, providing a window into their personal world for the many who have followed their journey.

A Wedding Five Years in the Making

Ardern and Gayford, who have been engaged for nearly five years, tied the knot in front of 50-75 guests at the picturesque Craggy Range Winery. The ceremony was a culmination of love, patience, and resilience, given that their wedding plans had been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to the cancellation of their original 2022 date.

The Ceremony: A Blend of Tradition and Personal Touches

The bride, Ardern, looked resplendent in a custom-made dress by fashion designer Juliette Hogan, adhering to tradition yet exuding a modern elegance. Gayford complemented her in a classic black suit by Zambesi. Their 5-year-old daughter, Neve, was the star of the ceremony, playing a special part in the proceedings. The marriage was officiated by close friend and former deputy prime minister Grant Robertson, adding a personal touch to the ceremony.

Guests, Celebrations, and Challenges

The guest list was a blend of personal and professional circles, with politicians, celebrities, friends, and family in attendance. However, the celebrations were not devoid of challenges. Protests and heavy police presence marked the event due to vaccine-related issues and lockdowns during the Covid era. Nevertheless, the couple’s joy was palpable, and the celebrations carried on.

The ceremony marked nearly a decade of their relationship, further solidified by their shared journey of parenthood. The release of the wedding photos offers not just a glimpse into the ceremony but also a testament to their journey together, both in the political spotlight and their personal lives.