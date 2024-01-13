en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

First Official Wedding Photos Released by Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
First Official Wedding Photos Released by Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford

In an intimate ceremony encapsulating the essence of love and commitment, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford exchanged vows under the radiant Hawke’s Bay sun. The couple shared glimpses of their private celebration with the release of their first official wedding photos, providing a window into their personal world for the many who have followed their journey.

A Wedding Five Years in the Making

Ardern and Gayford, who have been engaged for nearly five years, tied the knot in front of 50-75 guests at the picturesque Craggy Range Winery. The ceremony was a culmination of love, patience, and resilience, given that their wedding plans had been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to the cancellation of their original 2022 date.

The Ceremony: A Blend of Tradition and Personal Touches

The bride, Ardern, looked resplendent in a custom-made dress by fashion designer Juliette Hogan, adhering to tradition yet exuding a modern elegance. Gayford complemented her in a classic black suit by Zambesi. Their 5-year-old daughter, Neve, was the star of the ceremony, playing a special part in the proceedings. The marriage was officiated by close friend and former deputy prime minister Grant Robertson, adding a personal touch to the ceremony.

Guests, Celebrations, and Challenges

The guest list was a blend of personal and professional circles, with politicians, celebrities, friends, and family in attendance. However, the celebrations were not devoid of challenges. Protests and heavy police presence marked the event due to vaccine-related issues and lockdowns during the Covid era. Nevertheless, the couple’s joy was palpable, and the celebrations carried on.

The ceremony marked nearly a decade of their relationship, further solidified by their shared journey of parenthood. The release of the wedding photos offers not just a glimpse into the ceremony but also a testament to their journey together, both in the political spotlight and their personal lives.

0
Lifestyle New Zealand Society
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
2 mins ago
James Mustapic: A Summer of Laughter, Music, and Fashion
James Mustapic, a renowned New Zealand comedian and winner of ‘Celebrity Treasure Island’, has recently shared his experiences of the summer season, his unique fashion preferences, and his thoughts on music and upcoming projects. Embracing the Summer Known for his witty humor and unapologetic authenticity, Mustapic relishes the summer season and is not shy to
James Mustapic: A Summer of Laughter, Music, and Fashion
Dog Trapped in Car Engine in Aurora: A Tale of Compassion and Community
33 mins ago
Dog Trapped in Car Engine in Aurora: A Tale of Compassion and Community
Selena Gomez and Gordon Ramsay Cook Up a Viral Storm with Breakfast Burger Video
34 mins ago
Selena Gomez and Gordon Ramsay Cook Up a Viral Storm with Breakfast Burger Video
Rescued Central Valley Dog Brookie Finds Forever Home on Montana Farm
3 mins ago
Rescued Central Valley Dog Brookie Finds Forever Home on Montana Farm
Eggspectation: A New Culinary Destination at Kern's Food Hall
18 mins ago
Eggspectation: A New Culinary Destination at Kern's Food Hall
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal's Humorous Pregnancy Moment Amid Professional Highs
18 mins ago
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal's Humorous Pregnancy Moment Amid Professional Highs
Latest Headlines
World News
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
52 seconds
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
1 min
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
2 mins
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
3 mins
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
5 mins
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
5 mins
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
6 mins
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
6 mins
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
13 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app