First Capital Bank Unveils Valentine's Day Campaign to Foster Creative Expression and Strengthen Bonds

In a bid to deepen connections with its digital users and foster a sense of creative expression, First Capital Bank (FCB) Plc in Malawi has rolled out a Valentine's Day digital campaign titled 'Okondedwa Kuinganso Kachikena'. Running from February 1 to 29, the campaign encourages the bank's customers to show their affection for FCB through artistic forms such as visual arts and poetry.

Engaging Customers through Art

The initiative allows participants an opportunity to win a hefty K2 million. The participants are required to share their artistic contributions on Facebook using specific hashtags and tagging the bank. The campaign not only encourages creative expression but also aims to strengthen the bond between FCB and its digital users.

Developing Arts and Strengthening Bonds

FCB's Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa, elucidated the campaign's objectives. He emphasized that it is designed to foster meaningful connections, express gratitude, develop the arts in Malawi, engage with the youth, and boost brand love and loyalty. This initiative reflects the bank's commitment to not just its economic role, but its social responsibilities as well.

Highlighting Creativity and Affection

Selected submissions will be featured on FCB's official Facebook channel, giving participants a platform to display their creativity and affection for the bank. By highlighting these contributions, the bank aims to give visibility to the myriad ways in which their customers and followers express their love and loyalty towards FCB.