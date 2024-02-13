Fine Dining Fracas: Lichfield Local vs. Michelin-Starred Chef Over Booking Policies

Lichfield local, 'Viv', clashes with Michelin-starred chef Tom Shepherd over booking policies at Upstairs by Tom Shepherd.

Fine Dining Fracas: Lichfield Local vs. Michelin-Starred Chef

The Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, a Michelin-starred restaurant nestled in the heart of Lichfield, has become the unlikely battleground for a clash of expectations and policies between chefs and customers. The restaurant, known for its innovative British ingredients with an Asian twist, has been the talk of the town since its opening in 2021. However, it's not just the food that's making headlines.

A local resident, who prefers to be known as 'Viv', recently expressed her dissatisfaction with the restaurant's booking procedures. Upon learning about the waiting list policy, Viv accused chef Tom Shepherd of cancelling 'free thought' and being a 'snowflake'.

The Heart of the Matter: Booking Policies

At the heart of the controversy is the restaurant's policy requiring reservations to be made well in advance. The waiting list policy, designed to manage the high demand for tables, means that customers may have to wait several months to secure a booking.

Viv, who was hoping to dine at the restaurant in February, was informed that she would have to wait until March to make a reservation. This news did not sit well with her, leading to the heated exchange with chef Shepherd.

The Fine Print: Cancellation Fees and Credit Card Details

Adding to the frustration is the restaurant's cancellation fee policy. Upstairs by Tom Shepherd requires credit card details to secure a reservation, with a cancellation fee charged for any cancellations made within 48 hours of the booking.

This policy, while common in the fine dining industry, has added fuel to the fire of Viv's dissatisfaction. The combination of long waiting times and strict cancellation policies has left some customers feeling frustrated and disillusioned.

Despite the controversy, the restaurant remains popular, with its seven-course tasting menu priced at £100 and the five-course short tasting menu at £65. The incident, however, highlights the delicate balance between meeting customer expectations and maintaining the high standards of a first-class establishment.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the clash between chefs and customers over policies and expectations in fine dining establishments is far from over.

