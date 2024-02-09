Find Love and Furry Friends at Aiken County Animal Shelter's Valentine Event

This Valentine's Day weekend, Aiken County Animal Shelter invites you to a unique celebration of love, laughter, and furry companions. The "Valentine Mocktails and Pawderves" event, taking place on Saturday, offers an opportunity to meet your potential Valentine or share a kiss with an adorable pooch at the kissing booth. The event will also feature a special adoption fee of $14 for eligible doggie bachelors and bachelorettes.

A Day of Love, Laughter, and Adoptions

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is set to host a Valentine's-themed event that promises to warm hearts and homes. "Valentine Mocktails and Pawderves" will provide an engaging platform for attendees to mingle, enjoy non-alcoholic beverages, and connect with the lovable dogs available for adoption. The shelter's staff and volunteers will be on hand to facilitate introductions, answer questions, and assist with the adoption process.

In addition to the festivities, the shelter will offer a reduced adoption fee of $14 for eligible bachelor and bachelorette dogs. This special fee aims to encourage adoptions and help loving families find their perfect furry companion just in time for Valentine's Day.

Community Pet Food Drive and Free Pruning Class

The spirit of giving extends beyond the Valentine's event, as the Aiken County Animal Shelter will also host a Community Pet Food Drive on Saturday. The drive aims to provide assistance to those facing financial hardship and struggling to feed their pets. Attendees are encouraged to donate pet food, which will be distributed to those in need within the community.

For those with a green thumb or simply interested in learning more about gardening, a free pruning class will be held at the home of Brent and Cheryl Ruggles. The class will focus on pruning techniques for apples, pears, and peaches to ensure healthy growth and fruit production in the coming seasons.

Entertainment and Recovery

The Aiken County Public Library will host a screening of "The Holdovers," rated R, on Saturday for movie enthusiasts. This event offers an opportunity to enjoy a captivating film in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

The Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum will also open its doors for the Historic Stable Barn Experience. Visitors can explore the most iconic racing stables that have trained in Aiken and learn about the rich history of thoroughbred racing in the area.

For individuals seeking support and community, the Back to Basics Alcoholics Anonymous group will meet in person at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Looking ahead, the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host Movie in the Park on March 9, 2024, at the Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park amphitheater. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m., and the film will start at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Furthermore, the 14th Annual Black History Concert will be held on February 24, 2024, from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center. The sixteenth annual Breakfast at the Gallops is scheduled for March 15, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. at the Aiken.