Fin & Fino Ushers in a New Era of Dining at Birkdale Village, Replacing Dressler's After Two Decades

On a crisp Wednesday morning, the heart of Birkdale Village in Huntersville, NC, will pulse with newfound vigor as Fin & Fino opens its doors, marking a significant evolution in the local dining scene.

Advertisment

Taking over the revered space that Dressler's Restaurant occupied for two decades, this event heralds not just the continuation of a legacy but the birth of a new culinary landmark. Owned by Jon Dressler and Kim Dressler of Rare Roots Hospitality, this venture is set to redefine modern dining in the area, promising an experience parallel to their flagship location in uptown Charlotte, yet with its unique charm and specialties.

A Culinary Renaissance in Huntersville

The introduction of Fin & Fino to Birkdale Village embodies the area's dynamic transformation and the community's yearning for a sophisticated yet accessible dining experience.

Advertisment

Executive Chef Scott Hollingsworth and Chef Jonathan Cox have meticulously crafted a menu that emphasizes fresh seafood, high-quality meats, house-made pastas, and locally-sourced produce. This culinary duo's dedication to quality and innovation is poised to captivate the palates of both long-time residents and newcomers alike.

More Than Just a Meal

At the heart of Fin & Fino is a desire to create memorable experiences. The restaurant's interior, inspired by a coastal aesthetic, complements the exquisite menu, while the newly renovated patio adds an al fresco dining option, increasing the venue's capacity to host up to 205 guests.

Advertisment

Bar Manager Britany Kellum, alongside wine experts Hilary Demmitt and Liz Sierk, have curated thematic cocktail menus and an exceptional wine program, ensuring that each visit is both unique and delightful. This commitment to excellence in both cuisine and ambiance underscores Rare Roots Hospitality's vision for their latest establishment.

A Space of Possibilities

Spanning 5,200 square feet, the Fin & Fino location in Birkdale Village not only offers a significant boost to the area's dining options but also represents the Dresslers' investment in the community's potential for growth.

The decision to replace Dressler's Restaurant with Fin & Fino was made with the future in mind — a future where Birkdale Village continues to be a vibrant, evolving hub of culture, cuisine, and camaraderie. With its opening on Wednesday, Feb. 28, the restaurant invites locals and visitors alike to partake in what promises to be a remarkable addition to Huntersville's culinary landscape.

As the sun sets on the eve of its grand opening, Fin & Fino stands ready to welcome guests into its embrace, offering not just meals, but experiences to be cherished. The legacy of Dressler's Restaurant evolves into a new chapter, one where tradition and innovation dine at the same table, promising a future as rich and flavorful as its menu. This is more than just a change of guard; it's a renaissance of dining in Birkdale Village, Huntersville, where every dish tells a story and every visit is an adventure.