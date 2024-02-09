Fiddler's Restaurant: A Symphony of Southern Flavors and Live Music in Abingdon, Virginia

In the heart of Abingdon, Virginia, a new culinary destination is set to bloom just in time for Valentine's Day. Fiddler's Restaurant, a cherished local institution, will open its third Southwest Virginia location at 480 Cummings St., in the space formerly occupied by Shoney's. This auspicious debut will bring not only delectable Southern comfort food but also a renewed sense of community and economic vitality to the region.

Advertisment

Harmonizing Heritage and Hospitality

Fiddler's Restaurant, known for its warm ambiance and rich music history, will continue to celebrate the region's heritage in its new location. The venue, just off Interstate 81's Exit 17, will showcase an inviting atmosphere that pays homage to local musicians and their enduring legacies. The restaurant's design will seamlessly blend the old and the new, offering patrons an immersive experience that transcends the boundaries of a typical dining establishment.

The new Fiddler's will employ a staff of 70, providing a significant economic boost to the community. Notably, 37 of the 38 former Shoney's employees have found new opportunities with the restaurant, ensuring a smooth transition and fostering a sense of continuity in the face of change.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Southern Flavors

Fiddler's Restaurant is renowned for its scrumptious Southern fare, and the Abingdon location will be no exception. The menu will feature an array of mouthwatering dishes, such as smoked pulled pork, brisket, cod fish filet dinner, and baked macaroni and cheese, all prepared with the utmost care and attention to detail. Patrons can also look forward to a new buffet, offering a diverse selection of flavors and ingredients that cater to every palate.

In addition to its culinary delights, Fiddler's will offer an extensive beverage menu, featuring hard cider, wine, and beer. These carefully curated options will provide the perfect accompaniment to any meal, allowing patrons to savor the full spectrum of flavors that the restaurant has to offer.

Advertisment

A Melody of Live Music and Celebration

In April, Fiddler's Restaurant will introduce live music to its repertoire, further enhancing the dining experience for its patrons. This eagerly anticipated addition will not only showcase local talent but also provide a vibrant and dynamic environment that encourages guests to linger, converse, and connect over their shared love of food and music.

The Abingdon community can look forward to a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony in April, marking the official arrival of Fiddler's Restaurant and celebrating the many ways in which it will enrich the lives of local residents.

As Fiddler's Restaurant prepares to open its doors in Abingdon, Virginia, anticipation builds for the delightful fusion of Southern hospitality, culinary expertise, and musical talent that it will bring to the region. This new venture, born out of a deep appreciation for the area's heritage and a commitment to its people, promises to be a shining beacon of hope and prosperity in the months and years to come.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, couples and families alike can soon gather around Fiddler's tables, sharing laughter, love, and unforgettable memories as they indulge in the symphony of flavors and sounds that await them.