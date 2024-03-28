Fgura Illuminates Maundy Thursday with 10,000 Candles in Record-Breaking Display

On Maundy Thursday, the community of Fgura is set to witness an unparalleled spectacle of light and tradition. Organized by the Fgura Local Council and the Kummissjoni Festa Esterna Fgura, 10,000 candles of various colors will adorn the Church parvis and surrounding areas, starting from 7:30 pm. This ambitious event not only aims to beautify the town but also to set a national record for the most candles lit in a single event.

Bringing Light to Tradition

The candlelight display is more than just an attempt at breaking records; it's a profound embodiment of the community's spirit and unity. Each candle, varying in hues, will contribute to a mesmerizing tableau that stretches from the Church parsonage to Triq il-Karmelitani. Accompanied by sacred music and thematic elements reflective of Holy Week, the display promises an evening of solemn beauty and contemplation.

Interactive and Engaging Program

Adding to the spectacle, a short play titled 'Maħfra' will be staged every half hour starting at 8:00 pm at 'Il-Maħżen' in Triq il-Karmelitani. This performance, free for all attendees, offers a narrative depth to the evening's observance, allowing attendees to engage with the themes of Maundy Thursday in a unique and moving way. Furthermore, the External Festival Commission plans to host a Good Friday show at the San George Preca Hall, ensuring that the spiritual and cultural enrichment continues.

Community and Cultural Significance

The initiative by the Fgura Local Council and Kummissjoni Festa Esterna Fgura not only highlights the beauty and solemnity of Maundy Thursday but also showcases the strength of community involvement and cultural preservation. Events like these play a crucial role in keeping traditions alive, fostering a sense of unity amongst residents, and providing an opportunity for others to experience and appreciate the rich cultural heritage of Fgura. The effort to set a national record adds an exciting dimension to the event, inviting broader participation and recognition.

As the candles light up the night, they symbolize hope, remembrance, and the collective heart of a community coming together to observe a cherished tradition. This display of 10,000 candles is not just a testament to Fgura's vibrant community spirit but also a beacon of cultural pride and historical continuity. Such events underscore the importance of communal efforts in cultural preservation and the role of traditions in enriching our lives.