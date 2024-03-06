Feilding's 150th Anniversary: John Darragh Reflects on Family Legacy and Town's Charm

As Feilding marks its 150th anniversary, John Darragh, an 83-year-old retired businessman, shares a deep connection with the town he considers home. Accompanied by his sister Maureen Scott, they reminisce about their family's longstanding impact, starting with their grandfather Joseph Darragh's establishment of a general store in 1888, and reflect on the evolution of Feilding and their lives within it. The Darragh family's journey, intertwined with the development of Feilding, underscores the town's significance to them and its community-centric charm.

Roots Run Deep

The Darragh legacy in Feilding began with Joseph Darragh and John Cobbe's venture into the retail world, setting a foundation that would span generations. After splitting the business to focus on their interests, Joseph's focus on hardware and groceries led to the creation of J Darragh and Sons in Manchester Square. This move not only cemented the Darragh name in Feilding's commercial landscape but also laid the groundwork for future generations to build upon, including John Darragh's diverse entrepreneurial endeavors until his retirement in 2010. The narrative of the Darragh family mirrors the growth and resilience of Feilding itself, demonstrating the enduring bond between family legacies and their communities.

Community Spirit

John Darragh's contributions to Feilding extend beyond business. His active participation in the Feilding & District Promotion committee and initiatives like the "Friendly Feilding" slogan and the Great Home Giveaway highlight his commitment to fostering a sense of community. This dedication to enhancing the town's appeal and unity reflects the broader values of Feilding's residents, showcasing the town's inclusive and welcoming nature. John's affection for Feilding is palpable as he speaks of its central location, comprehensive amenities, and the strong connections he has forged over the years.

Legacy and Love for Feilding

The Darragh family history is a testament to the lasting impact that individuals and families can have on their communities. As John and Maureen reflect on their lives and the legacy of their forebears, it's clear that their affection for Feilding is about more than just geographical ties. It's about a shared history, contributions to the town's growth, and the personal connections that make Feilding special. The story of the Darragh family and Feilding is a poignant reminder of the power of community and the enduring bonds that shape our sense of place.