Feed Your Ex to the Animals: Virginia Aquarium's Unique Valentine's Fundraiser

In an effort to inject a dose of innovation into fundraising, the Virginia Aquarium has unveiled a novel Valentine's Day initiative dubbed 'Love Bites'. This unique fundraiser offers participants a cathartic opportunity to symbolically feed their ex-partners to various animals housed at the Aquarium. The event, which commences on February 1st and concludes on Valentine's Day, February 14th, presents a range of feeder animals that are representative of former lovers.

Feeding the Bitterness Away

Participants are presented with a diversity of feeder options, which include a slimy worm, a lifeless rat, a deceased fish, a creepy crawly cockroach, or a mundane vegetable. These feeder animals are then fed to one of the Aquarium's creatures, be it a Komodo dragon, a shark, an otter, or a toad. The choice of feeder animal, and by extension the recipient beast, is left entirely to the participant, thereby allowing them to express their sentiments towards their ex-lover.

Pricing and Inclusions

The prices for the feeder animals range from a modest $5 to a slightly steeper $25. However, the purchase is not merely symbolic. It includes a video of the chosen animal consuming the feeder, providing participants with a tangible memento of their contribution. Additionally, participants are provided with a customizable card, which can either be shared on social media platforms or gifted to a Valentine. The card serves as a playful reminder of the participant's light-hearted revenge against their past lover.

A Cause Worth Feeding

While the concept of 'Love Bites' may be amusing and slightly unconventional, the aim behind it is serious and commendable. All proceeds from the fundraiser directly benefit the Virginia Aquarium Foundation. Thus, participants are not only given an outlet for their residual bitterness towards their ex-partners, but they also contribute towards the betterment of the Aquarium and its inhabitants.