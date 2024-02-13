February 1924 in New Paltz: Groundhog Predictions, Water Supply Triumphs, and Community Events

February Revisited: Groundhog, Water Supply, and Community Events in New Paltz Independent

In the heart of winter, the New Paltz Independent captured the essence of February in its 1924 editions. From the groundhog's ominous prediction to the lively community events, the 'Our towns' column, compiled by Carol Johnson of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection, paints a vivid picture of the times.

Winter's Extension and Water Supply's Triumph

As February dawned, the groundhog saw his shadow, foreboding six more weeks of winter. Despite the chill in the air, the New York Board of Water Supply brought a glimmer of hope. They formally opened the gates to the Schoharie-Esopus tunnel, promising a steady flow of water from Schoharie to Esopus.

Intriguingly, ice harvesting statistics from 1923 revealed that only one-eighth of the ice consumed in New York City was naturally produced. Springtown farmers, however, continued to fill their ice houses from the Wallkill, preserving a piece of the slowly vanishing tradition.

Community Events: Joy and Loss

February was not just about the elements; it was a time of celebration and loss in the community. Four Vassar girls visited Orchard Terrace, their laughter echoing as they went sledding at Mohonk. Eighteen pupils graduated from the eighth grade, taking their first steps into the High School.

Jack Doulin's dance was a resounding success, with over 200 attendees and mesmerizing performances by Mr. Doulin and Miss Helen Putz. However, the passing of former President Woodrow Wilson at 68 years old cast a somber shadow. A memorial service was held at the Normal School, paying tribute to the late leader.

Festivities and New Beginnings

The month was also marked by festivities and new beginnings. J. M. Chase announced the hatching of 100,000 baby chicks at the Ulster Poultry Farms' mammoth incubator, symbolizing growth and renewal. Mr. and Mrs. D. A. Hasbrouck hosted an opulent St. Valentine's day dinner party for 18 guests.

Forty domino players gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bruyn Hasbrouck for a progressive domino game, raising funds for the Library. Mrs. Ella Butz and Miss Margaret Newton hosted a Mah Jong party, adding a touch of exotic charm to the local social scene.

Lastly, the American Red Cross announced its management of a Life Saving Institute at Camp Wallkill from June 16 to 26. This initiative marked a significant step towards promoting safety and skill development in the community.

As we reminisce about February 1924 through the pages of the New Paltz Independent, we are reminded of the enduring human spirit. Despite the harsh winter, the community found solace in celebrations, camaraderie, and the promise of new beginnings.