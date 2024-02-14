Feast of Unity: Grace United Methodist Church Invites All to Free Dinner

A beacon of warmth and unity, Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester, is extending an open invitation to the community for a free dinner on February 22. The event, scheduled from 4:30 to 6:00 PM, promises an evening of good food, music, and camaraderie in the church's Fellowship Hall.

A Feast for the Community

The menu for the evening is a comforting medley of vegetable soup, chili, hot dogs, desserts, and drinks, meticulously prepared by the church's dedicated volunteers. The dinner is not just an occasion to satiate hunger but a platform to foster connections and break bread with neighbors and friends.

Music as the Universal Language

In the spirit of unity and fellowship, Pastor Dean will serenade the attendees with a musical performance. His melodies, resonating through the hall, are set to create a harmonious ambiance, bridging any gaps and fostering a sense of unity.

An Open Door to All

The Grace United Methodist Church has always been a pillar of the Blanchester community, and this event is a testament to its inclusive spirit. The dinner is open to all, irrespective of faith or background. Located on the corner of Center and Wright streets, the church welcomes everyone to partake in this communal feast.

The upcoming free dinner at Grace United Methodist Church is more than just a meal; it's an opportunity for the community to come together, share a moment of warmth, and celebrate unity. As the date approaches, the anticipation grows, and the church prepares to open its doors wide to welcome its neighbors.