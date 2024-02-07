Father Embarks on Charity Cycle to Support Sick Children's Trust

A father from Finchingfield, James Eddleston, has decided to embark on an adventurous cycling challenge. His goal is to raise much-needed funds for the Sick Children's Trust, a charity that provided his family with invaluable support during his son's medical emergency. The decision to undertake this challenge comes as a gesture of profound gratitude and a hope to help the charity continue its work.

Advertisment

A Premature Birth and a Fight for Life

Jude, Eddleston's son, was born prematurely on June 5, 2023, six weeks ahead of his due date. His birth required an emergency caesarean section at Broomfield Hospital. Unfortunately, Jude's lungs were not fully developed, necessitating immediate resuscitation and ventilation. Despite these efforts, his condition began to deteriorate rapidly.

Transfer to Specialist Care

Advertisment

Given the critical state of his health, Jude was transferred to the specialist neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Cambridge Hospital's Rosie. At this point, the Sick Children's Trust stepped in, offering Eddleston accommodation at Chestnut House, a facility within the hospital. The support provided by the Trust proved to be invaluable for the family, as it allowed them to stay close to Jude during his fight for life.

From Gratitude to Action

As Jude began to recover, being weaned off life-support and eventually returning to Chelmsford, the family was finally able to bring him home on June 15. Inspired by the incredible support they had received, Eddleston decided to give something back. Despite not being an experienced cyclist, he committed to cycling the 41-mile route taken by the ambulance from Broomfield to Cambridge Hospital. This daring challenge is set to take place on May 27, with Eddleston's aim being to raise funds to help the charity continue supporting families in need. It's worth noting that it costs the charity approximately £40 per night to support one family.