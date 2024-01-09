en English
India

Fatal Consequence of Instagram Obsession: Man Killed Over Reels Dispute

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Fatal Consequence of Instagram Obsession: Man Killed Over Reels Dispute

In a chilling incident that reflects the dire consequences of disagreements over social media activities, a 25-year-old man, Maheshwar Kumar Rai, was allegedly killed by his wife and her family after he objected to her making Instagram reels. The incident took place in the Fafaut village of Bihar’s Begusarai on a Sunday night, leaving a family in shock and a community grappling with the harsh reality of crimes provoked by digital obsessions.

Social Media Dispute Turns Fatal

The deceased, Maheshwar Kumar Rai, was a laborer in Kolkata and had been married to Rani Kumari for six years. The couple has a five-year-old son. According to Rai’s father, the disagreement originated when his son expressed disapproval over his wife’s preoccupation with creating Instagram reels on viral songs. The argument escalated, culminating in a horrifying outcome.

Upon reaching the in-laws’ house, Rai’s family found the young man hanging. His wife and her family were conspicuously missing from the scene, further raising suspicions. The police were promptly informed, and Rai’s body was sent for post-mortem, marking the beginning of a grim investigation.

Investigation Underway

As the news of Rai’s death spread, the local community was thrown into a state of shock and disbelief. How could a dispute over social media activity lead to such a tragic end? The incident has underscored the need to address the growing influence and potential misuse of digital platforms in our lives.

The police are diligently conducting an investigation into the case, promising to ensure justice for Rai and his bereaved family. Meanwhile, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unforeseen threats posed by the digital age, urging us to navigate the world of social media with caution and conscientiousness.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

