Zimbabwe Fashion Week Makes Grand Return at Victoria Falls, Celebrates African Fashion Month

After a prolonged break, Zimbabwe's flagship fashion showcase, Zimbabwe Fashion Week (ZFW), is poised to make a dramatic comeback this October, aligning with the global celebration of African Fashion Month. Founded in 2009 by Priscilla Chigariro, ZFW has been instrumental in propelling the local fashion scene onto a global platform, highlighting the exceptional talent emerging from Zimbabwe and across the continent.

Revitalizing the Fashion Industry

Priscilla Chigariro, now based in the United States, leverages her position to promote African designers internationally. This year's ZFW, produced by Andiswa Manxiwa, promises not only a display of fashion but a commitment to nurturing talent through year-long developmental programs. The absence of a specific theme for this edition shifts focus to the event's new logo, embodying cultural preservation.

A New Chapter at Victoria Falls

Choosing Victoria Falls as the venue symbolizes a new chapter for ZFW, emphasizing the location not just as a tourist attraction but as a hub for visual arts and fashion. Marshall Mutsamwira, the incoming director, envisions the event as a platform for showcasing Zimbabwe's cultural heritage and creativity, aiming to make a significant impact on the country's GDP through fashion exports.

Success Stories and Future Aspirations

ZFW has been a launchpad for many designers, including Ishmael Tsakatsa of Zargue'sia, who showcased his brand at Paris Fashion Week in 2021. This year's event, devoid of a specific theme but rich in ambition, aims to further solidify Zimbabwe's position in the global fashion industry, fostering a sustainable and vibrant future for local designers.