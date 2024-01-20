Zayn Malik and Andrew Garfield Turn Heads at Loewe's Paris Fashion Week Show

The high-profile Loewe menswear show at Paris Fashion Week was the site of a rare public appearance by former One Direction member, Zayn Malik, and acclaimed actor Andrew Garfield, among other notable faces. At the age of 31, Zayn, who has largely remained out of the public eye since his split with model Gigi Hadid, showcased his unique style in a beige and red houndstooth blazer, brown trousers, a light blue gingham shirt, and brown leather shoes. His blond-tinted hair styled in a quiff added an extra edge to his fashion-forward ensemble.

Star-Studded Attendance at the Loewe Show

Andrew Garfield, the 40-year-old actor known for his roles in films like The Social Network and The Amazing Spider-Man, too, made a suave appearance in a red zip-up jumper, navy slim-fitting trousers, and matching shoes. His look was completed with a trench coat, adding a touch of classic elegance to his ensemble.

But the star power didn't stop there. The event also saw appearances from 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner, X-Men's Nicholas Hoult, and Taylor Russell, who is currently dating Harry Styles. Singer James Blake was also in attendance, donning a patterned coat with black trousers and dark brown shoes.

Zayn Malik's Return to the Public Eye

Zayn's appearance at the Loewe show follows his first public outing in almost five years at the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 show the previous day. The former One Direction star, who shares a daughter named Khai with his ex-partner Gigi Hadid, has kept a low profile in recent years, making his appearance all the more noteworthy.

Following the show, Zayn took to Instagram to express gratitude for the event and confirmed that his foot was fine after what seemed to be an accident, attributing it to his well-made shoes. His return to the public eye, coupled with his dashing presence at the fashion show, has stirred excitement among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.