Yours Clothing Unveils Inclusive Denim Campaign for Plus-Size Women

Yours Clothing, a leading plus-size retailer, has unveiled its 'new year same denim' campaign. The move aligns with the insights gathered from a recently conducted survey on consumer shopping habits. The campaign aims not only to cater to the prevalent fashion needs of plus-size women but also to address their struggle in finding jeans that complement their shape and style.

The Struggle for the Perfect Fit

The company's survey disclosed a noteworthy trend - the average dress size in the UK has escalated to 20-22. Furthermore, an alarming 95% of plus-size women expressed their struggle to find jeans that fit well. This statistic underscores a significant gap in the market, as mainstream fashion often fails to meet the needs of a substantial portion of the population.

The Preferred Denim Style

Despite the struggle, plus-size women have clear preferences when it comes to jeans. The survey revealed that 45% of respondents favour skinny jeans, while 54% prioritise stretch as the crucial feature in their denim wear. Interestingly, a mere 2% of plus-size women consider trend-following an important aspect when choosing jeans. This finding suggests a shift towards individual comfort and fit over ephemeral fashion trends.

Addressing the Needs

In response to these findings, Yours Clothing's campaign centres on inclusivity, comfort, and fit. The campaign features four influencers who have tested the brand's range of jeans and shared their honest experiences. The jeans collection is designed to be comfortable and flattering for all shapes and sizes, available from a UK size 14 to 36 and in various leg lengths including short, regular, and long. The primary objective is to offer plus-size women a solution that caters to their need for comfort and style, without being constrained by fleeting fashion trends. This initiative is a testament to the brand's commitment to addressing the fit challenges faced by plus-size women.