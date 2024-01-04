Y2K Fashion Revival: The Resurgence of Early-2000s Trends

Early-2000s fashion is witnessing a robust resurgence, as designers and brands like Juicy Couture, Diesel, and Baby Phat add a contemporary spin to Y2K fashion. The top 12 shoe trends of the 2000s are also making a noticeable mark on today’s fashion, with square-toed sandals, Ugg boots, clear heels, pointy pumps, and thong platforms returning to vogue.

The Silver Streak and the Return of Bold Prints

Silver metallics, grandpacore, and bold prints like polka dots and leopard print are some of the recurring trends in early-2000s fashion for 2024. The trend extends to silver jewelry, accessories, shoes, handbags, and clothing. The return of bohemian and 2010s fashion elements reflects a mix of Y2K futuristic AI and a return to maximalist fashion. Accessories like rhinestone shoulder bags, velvet bow barrettes, and geometric patterned polos are integral parts of this trend.

‘Lizzie McGuire Core’: A Nostalgic Wave

Fashion influencer Liv Rian noticed a spike in the popularity of early-00s denim trends, now dubbed ‘Lizzie McGuire core’, and shared her experience in a TikTok video. The reaction to the Y2K fashion revival has been mixed, with some expressing surprise, others showing support, and some conflicted.

Iconic Glasses and Ballet Flats Make a Comeback

Bayonetta glasses from the early 2000s, characterized by small size and oval or rectangular frames, are making a significant comeback in 2024, favored by celebrities like Bella Hadid and Emma Chamberlain. The ‘balletcore’ trend on TikTok, initiated by luxury fashion house Miu Miu, has restored the popularity of ballet flats, with the trend expected to continue into 2024.

Gen Z Revives Chunky Highlights

Gen Z is resurrecting chunky highlights, a hallmark of early-2000s fashion. The TikTok hashtag #ChunkyHighlights has garnered 207 million views, confirming the trend’s growing popularity. However, some millennials are expressing concern about potential hair damage and disliking for the hairstyle’s return.