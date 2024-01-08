WWD Makes History with First Red Carpet Activation and Inaugural Style Awards at the Golden Globes

WWD showcased its first-ever real-time red carpet digital show on Jan. 7, 2023, with Jeannie Mai as the host, spotlighting the Golden Globe Awards’ red carpet arrivals. The event marked several firsts, including its inaugural red carpet activation and the debut of the WWD Style Awards. The awards celebrated fashion standouts in various categories such as Women’s and Men’s Wear, Jewelry, Shoes, Best Newcomer, Icon, Makeup, and Best Dressed.

Noteworthy Fashion Choices

Lily Gladstone stole the show with her custom Valentino gown, paired with a Buglari diamond necklace. In a nod towards inclusivity, she showcased jewelry from Indigenous designer Lenise Omeasoo, creating a unique blend of Indigenous and European designers. Elizabeth Debicki’s understated beauty look perfectly offset her golden Dior dress, earning her the title of Best Beauty. Colman Domingo’s custom Louis Vuitton outfit by Pharrell Williams added a rock n’ roll vibe to the red carpet, redefining menswear.

Refreshing Takes on Red Carpet Fashion

Ariana Greenblatt’s diamond-laden St. Laurent tuxedo and Natasha Lyonne’s Schiaparelli boots were recognized for their fresh take on red carpet fashion. The Most Daring look was credited to Billie Eilish for her choice of Willy Chavarria’s oversized silhouette.

Best Dressed and Icon Award

Natalie Portman’s hand-embroidered Dior gown and Rosamund Pike’s lace Dior gown paired with a Philip Treacy mask were among the best-dressed. Not to be outdone, Meryl Streep received the Icon Award, donning a custom Valentino ensemble reminiscent of her character in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

The winners of the WWD Style Awards were revealed during the red carpet recap on wwd.com/golden-globes. This marked a significant moment in WWD’s history, adding a new dimension to its coverage of fashion events.