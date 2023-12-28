Wirecutter Recommends Best Bed Sheets After Extensive Testing

In a quest to discover the best bed sheets, Wirecutter has conducted thorough research encompassing a variety of materials such as cotton, flannel, and others. The study involved intensive hands-on testing, including washing, drying, and using the sheets. The results are now out, and they are independent, with affiliate links provided for the convenience of purchase.

L.L. Bean 280 Thread Count Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set: The Top Recommendation

The L.L. Bean 280 Thread Count Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set is the top recommendation for most people. These sheets offer a cool, crisp feel, and are priced reasonably. Available in multiple sizes and colors, they are highly breathable and reminiscent of boutique hotel bedding. This makes them an ideal choice for warmer temperatures.

Wrinkle Guard’s 400 Thread Count Sateen Sheets: For Silkier Texture

For those who prefer a silkier texture, the Wrinkle Guard’s 400 Thread Count Sateen Sheets are suggested. These sheets have a heavier feel and are nearly wrinkle-free.

L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set: For Plushness and Quality

For colder nights, the L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set is recommended for its plushness and quality.

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set: For Modern Prints

Another notable mention is the Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set, known for its modern prints and crisp percale weave.

Target’s Threshold 400 Thread Count Performance Sheet Set: For Budget-Conscious Consumers

For budget-conscious consumers, Target’s Threshold 400 Thread Count Performance sheet set is highlighted as a soft and durable option that gets softer with each wash.

While these are Wirecutter’s recommendations, other brands like Member’s Mark, One Bed, Eucalypso, Resort Bed Sheets, and PeachSkinSheets also offer high-quality sheets. Their offerings range from 700-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets to luxury bed sheets designed to stay in place, and from sheets made with 100% premium TENCELTM Lyocell fibers to those made from soft and sustainable bamboo viscose. The choice ultimately depends on individual preferences and needs.