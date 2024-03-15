Weekend Wonders: Score Big on Oprah's Joggers, Swift's Necklace, and More Deals

We may have finally reached the weekend, but don’t slam your laptop shut just yet: There are so many great deals to shop. Whether you’re in the market for a new vacuum or a fresh set of sheets, so many stores are having impressive sales this weekend. Case in point? Ulta is helping you save more on popular hair care products and select beauty buys during its Semi-Annual Beauty Event. J.Crew is also packed with major markdowns of up to 40 percent off spring-ready blouses and dresses. And Amazon is already rolling out early Big Spring Sale deals on hundreds of home, fashion, and beauty essentials.

You can even score savings on celebrity-worn items, like Oprah-approved joggers that are currently 25 percent off sitewide and the exact necklace Taylor Swift wore while cheering on Travis Kelce during the AFC Championship game. Below, shop the eight best sales happening this weekend at Lululemon, Cozy Earth, Amazon, and more.

Cozy Earth: There’s a reason why Cozy Earth has earned a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things List for five years running: It’s chock-full of cozy pajamas, buttery soft joggers, and cooling sheets that make crawling into bed at night feel all the more luxurious. Right now, you can get Oprah-approved and shopper-loved spring must-haves for up to 25 percent off, including the Bamboo Joggers many reviewers call their “go-to travel pants.”

lululemon: Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Sofía Vergara keep proving that crossbody bags aren’t going anywhere, so why not grab one from Lululemon while it’s a whopping 57 percent off? Right now, popular Everywhere Belt Bags are hiding in the brand’s We Made Too Much section for as little as $29. Pick up the Wunder Puff 2L belt bag in white for $39 less, or switch things up by adding a fleece or quilted version of the fuss-free crossbody to your collection.

Ulta: Your home and wardrobe aren’t the only things deserving of a spring refresh. Give your hair some post-winter love by stocking up on popular shampoo and conditioner duos during Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event. Grab the PEOPLE-Tested Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, which earned the honor of best repairing shampoo for dry hair, for only $12 when you buy an accompanying Olaplex product. Then, head to the beauty section to snag select beauty finds for 50 percent off.

There’s never a bad time to take advantage of epic savings, so keep scrolling to shop discounted home, beauty, and fashion finds from Amazon, Brooklinen, Baublebar, and more.