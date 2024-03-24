VP Chiwenga's Wife, MINIYOTHABO Baloyi-Chiwenga, Appointed Chair of Miss Universe Zimbabwe

MINIYOTHABO Baloyi-Chiwenga, the wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, was announced as the new chairperson of Miss Universe Zimbabwe, marking a significant step in the pageant's re-entry to the global stage. This development comes amid the backdrop of Zimbabwe's recent participation in the Miss Universe pageant after years of absence, with Brooke Bruk Jackson representing the nation last year.

Revitalizing Zimbabwe's Presence on the Global Stage

Last week’s launch event of Miss Universe Zimbabwe not only introduced Baloyi-Chiwenga as the new chairperson but also set the stage for the upcoming edition of the beauty pageant. Brooke Bruk’s commendable performance in El Salvador last year was highlighted, paving the way for the next edition, which promises to showcase Zimbabwe's beauty and talent to the world. The process to crown Brooke Bruk’s successor will officially begin on April 20, with the top 30 contestants being unveiled on May 18, leading up to the grand finale.

A Diverse and Accomplished Chairperson

Baloyi-Chiwenga, an army colonel who recently married Vice-President Chiwenga, is not only known for her military prowess but also for her entrepreneurial spirit, running high-end boutiques in Harare under the brand Style By Minnie. Her linguistic abilities, speaking six languages including Mandarin, French, and Zulu, and her roles as a government linguist/Chinese translator and lecturer, underscore her multifaceted talents and sharp intellect. Her leadership is expected to bring a fresh perspective and renewed vigor to Miss Universe Zimbabwe.

Controversy and Criticism: The Pageant's Past

The appointment also comes at a time when Marry Mubaiwa, Vice-President Chiwenga's embattled ex-wife and the licence holder of Miss World Zimbabwe, faces accusations from industry peers of holding the pageant at ransom. The involvement of military and political figures in the beauty pageant realm has previously sparked controversy, detracting from the glamour typically associated with such events. Critics argue this military involvement could overshadow the essence of beauty pageants, a sentiment echoed during the uproar over the 2015 Miss World Zimbabwe pageant.

As Zimbabwe embraces a new chapter in its beauty pageant history with MINIYOTHABO Baloyi-Chiwenga at the helm, the nation watches with anticipation. Her diverse background and innovative vision could indeed redefine Miss Universe Zimbabwe, re-establishing its prominence on the international stage and celebrating Zimbabwean beauty, talent, and culture in all its diversity.