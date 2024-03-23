Viva Creations Marks 2nd Anniversary with Dignitaries, Unveils Future Luxury Fashion Plans

On a splendid Thursday evening, Viva Creations, an elite fashion house renowned for its diverse collection of luxury apparel, jewelry, shoes, bags, accessories, and fragrances, celebrated its second anniversary. The gala event took place at its headquarters on Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka, attended by luminaries from the worlds of politics, law enforcement, and fashion. Among the notable guests were Foreign Minister and Awami League's Joint General Secretary Dr. Hasan Mahmud MP and Agriculture Minister Dr. Md Abdus Shahid MP, highlighting the event's significance in the cultural and social calendar of the capital.

High-Profile Attendance and Endorsements

The event, hosted by Mohammad Zillur Rahman, MP of Moulvibazar-3 and managing director of Olila Group and chairman of Viva Creations Limited, along with Hasina Nahid, chairperson of Olila Group and managing director of Viva Creations Limited, witnessed a gathering of political and social elite. Dr. Hasan Mahmud, in his address, lauded the fashion house for its rapid rise to popularity and the quality and diversity of its offerings. Other distinguished guests included MPs from various constituencies, the Additional IGP (Administration) Kamrul Ahsan, and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman, all of whom echoed Mahmud's sentiments and congratulated the Viva Creations team on their success.

A Showcase of Luxury and Tradition

Viva Creations, since its inception in January 2022, has carved a niche for itself in the Bangladeshi luxury market by offering an exquisite collection of modern and traditional wedding attire from the Indian subcontinent. The brand's ability to bring together 300 designers under one roof at competitive prices has been a game-changer, providing customers with access to elite fashion without the hefty price tag. The anniversary event served not only as a celebration of past achievements but also as a platform to unveil future plans. Zillur Rahman expressed gratitude for the support and appreciation from customers and outlined ambitious plans to further enrich the brand's collection.

A Bright Future Ahead

The second anniversary celebration of Viva Creations was not just a testament to the brand's success but also a clear indicator of its potential for future growth. With a foundation built on quality, exclusivity, and affordability, Viva Creations is poised to redefine luxury fashion in Bangladesh. The presence of high-profile guests and their endorsements underline the brand's significant impact on the country's lifestyle and fashion scene. As Viva Creations looks to the future, its commitment to bringing the best of the Indian subcontinent's fashion to Bangladeshi shores remains unwavering, promising an exciting and stylish future for its clientele.