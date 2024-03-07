Venus Williams Debuts Lacoste Apparel at Indian Wells, Pauses EleVen Operations

Venus Williams, the former World No. 1 tennis star, recently made headlines by donning Lacoste apparel for the first time during her first-round match at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. This marked a significant shift in her brand alliance, following her announcement last month about temporarily halting operations at her own activewear brand, EleVen, to refine strategies. In 2022, Williams was named the global ambassador for Lacoste, embodying the brand's vision for contemporary women's fashion through their latest unisex collection.

Advertisment

Brand Transition and Fashion Passion

With an associate degree in fashion design, Venus Williams has long been a fashion enthusiast, launching EleVen in 2007 and exclusively wearing its apparel during tennis matches. Despite her new role with Lacoste, Williams continued to sport EleVen apparel on the court until the recent pause in operations. Her debut in Lacoste gear at Indian Wells signifies a new chapter in her fashion and tennis journey, blending her passion for design with her enduring legacy in sports.

Comeback Season and Indian Wells History

Advertisment

Following a challenging 2023 season marred by injuries, Williams made a comeback this season at Tennis Paradise. She received a wild card for the WTA 1000 event, facing qualifier Nao Hibino in a match interrupted by rain. Williams' return to Indian Wells comes after a five-year hiatus, her last appearance being in 2019, where she had an impressive quarterfinal run. Her journey through the tournament in 2019 showcased her resilience and skill, ending in a quarterfinal defeat to Angelique Kerber.

Implications for Williams and EleVen

This shift to Lacoste apparel at a major tournament like Indian Wells raises questions about the future of EleVen and Williams' role in the fashion and sports industry. By aligning with Lacoste, Williams not only continues to influence fashion trends but also maintains her presence in the competitive world of tennis. This move could hint at a strategic partnership that benefits both Williams' brand visibility and Lacoste's market position, potentially leading to collaborative ventures or new collections that combine Williams' design expertise with Lacoste's iconic style.