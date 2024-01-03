en English
Fashion

Vans Winter Wrap-Up Sale: Extra 30% Off on Authentic Stackform Shoes and More

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Vans, the popular lifestyle brand, has kicked off its Winter Wrap-Up Sale, presenting an exceptional opportunity for shoppers to bag some fantastic deals. The sale offers an additional 30% discount on already reduced merchandise, including fan-favorite shoes, hoodies, jackets, and more.

The Authentic Stackform Shoes: A Blend of Classic and Contemporary

Among the many enticing deals, the Authentic Stackform Shoes stand out. These striking shoes, originally priced at $70, are now available for a mere $31. Their iconic low-top design is elevated with a modern chunky platform standing 34mm tall. The shoes also feature sturdy textile uppers, metal eyelets, signature rubber waffle outsoles, and a distinctive tie-dyed print, enhancing the classic Vans design with an elevated platform.

More Than Just Shoes: The Versa Pullover Hoodie

Alongside their impressive shoe collection, the sale also features the Versa Pullover Hoodie. This premium fleece pullover, originally priced at $75, is now available for just $42. It is designed to provide durability and comfort in various elements, making it an ideal addition to any wardrobe.

A Variety of Choices for Men and Women

The Winter Wrap-Up Sale caters to both men and women, offering a variety of items. From the 80s archival style Lowland ComfyCush Shoes to the ultra-comfortable Classic Slip-On Cozy Hug Sherpa Shoes, there’s something for everyone. The sale serves as a perfect opportunity for shoppers to update their collections, or for those looking to try out Vans’ products for the first time.

Fashion
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

