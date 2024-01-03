Vans Winter Wrap-Up Sale: Extra 30% Off on Authentic Stackform Shoes and More

Vans, the popular lifestyle brand, has kicked off its Winter Wrap-Up Sale, presenting an exceptional opportunity for shoppers to bag some fantastic deals. The sale offers an additional 30% discount on already reduced merchandise, including fan-favorite shoes, hoodies, jackets, and more.

The Authentic Stackform Shoes: A Blend of Classic and Contemporary

Among the many enticing deals, the Authentic Stackform Shoes stand out. These striking shoes, originally priced at $70, are now available for a mere $31. Their iconic low-top design is elevated with a modern chunky platform standing 34mm tall. The shoes also feature sturdy textile uppers, metal eyelets, signature rubber waffle outsoles, and a distinctive tie-dyed print, enhancing the classic Vans design with an elevated platform.

More Than Just Shoes: The Versa Pullover Hoodie

Alongside their impressive shoe collection, the sale also features the Versa Pullover Hoodie. This premium fleece pullover, originally priced at $75, is now available for just $42. It is designed to provide durability and comfort in various elements, making it an ideal addition to any wardrobe.

A Variety of Choices for Men and Women

The Winter Wrap-Up Sale caters to both men and women, offering a variety of items. From the 80s archival style Lowland ComfyCush Shoes to the ultra-comfortable Classic Slip-On Cozy Hug Sherpa Shoes, there’s something for everyone. The sale serves as a perfect opportunity for shoppers to update their collections, or for those looking to try out Vans’ products for the first time.