en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Unpacking Beauty Trends and Celebrity Brands of 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:31 pm EST
Unpacking Beauty Trends and Celebrity Brands of 2023

In 2023, the beauty industry was again dominated by trends that were as delicious to the lips as they were to the eyes. With the rise of TikTok and Instagram aesthetics, we witnessed the emergence of innovative trends like ‘strawberry girl,’ ‘latte makeup,’ and ‘Barbiecore’ fashion, each garnering billions of views and shaping the beauty landscape.

Beauty Trends Inspired by Food and Beverage

The year was marked by beauty trends inspired by food and beverage. The ‘strawberry girl’ look, ‘cherry cola’ lips, and ‘glazed donut’ nails became the talk of the town, creating a sweet frenzy on social media platforms. The ‘latte makeup’ trend, with its caffeine-inspired hues, encapsulated the essence of a cozy morning cup and a glamorous evening out, gaining almost 500 million views on TikTok alone.

Hailey Bieber and the Rise of New Beauty Trends

Model Hailey Bieber was instrumental in popularizing these trends, adding her unique touch to the beauty world. The ‘passport makeup’ and beauty looks inspired by characters from the series ‘Euphoria’ were among the most adored, contributing to the 2.6 billion views generated by the hashtag ‘Euphoriamakeup.’

A Look at Celebrity Beauty Brands

Amidst these trends, celebrity beauty brands like Fenty Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, Rare Beauty, about-face, and Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty continued to make waves. Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bombs, Cream Blushes, and new eyeshadow sticks were standout items, particularly the Match Stix Color Adaptive Cheek & Lip Stick and Glitty Lid Shimmer Liquid Eyeliners, which were recommended for statement makeup. The brand’s stick foundation also gained recognition for its texture-smoothing ability.

Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatments, especially the limited edition Jelly Bean flavor, were appreciated for their moisturizing effects and Y2K aesthetic. r.e.m. beauty’s Sweetener Foundation, with its light coverage and natural finish, and the holiday Holiglitch collection, received high praise. Kylie Jenner’s new concealer, Power Plush Concealer, and Kylash Volume Mascara, recognisable for its non-clumpy formula, were significant hits in the beauty world.

0
Fashion
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nadia Bartel Turns Heads with Striking Bikini Photos and Business Plans

By Geeta Pillai

Fast Fashion Faces Scrutiny: EU's Vision for a Sustainable Future

By Bijay Laxmi

Indian Fashion's Global Ascendancy: A Look Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Halloween Parade of Creativity: A Showcase of Ingenious Costumes

By Safak Costu

Mariah Carey Commands Private Shopping Experience at Gucci Amid Breaku ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 hours
Mariah Carey Commands Private Shopping Experience at Gucci Amid Breaku ...
heart comment 0
Astrologer Recommends Dressing According to Venus Zodiac Sign to Boost Appeal

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Astrologer Recommends Dressing According to Venus Zodiac Sign to Boost Appeal
Grace Jones and Paulo Goude: A Tale of Artistic Lineage in the Entertainment Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Grace Jones and Paulo Goude: A Tale of Artistic Lineage in the Entertainment Industry
Diamonds for All: Walmart Dives into Affordable Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry

By Waqas Arain

Diamonds for All: Walmart Dives into Affordable Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry
Revival of Tang Dynasty Fashion Trends: Welcoming 2024 with a Blend of Tradition and Modernity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Revival of Tang Dynasty Fashion Trends: Welcoming 2024 with a Blend of Tradition and Modernity
Latest Headlines
World News
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony
1 min
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony
2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement
1 min
2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
1 min
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
6 mins
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 mins
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
9 mins
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
10 mins
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
10 mins
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
11 mins
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
11 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
12 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
25 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
40 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app