Unpacking Beauty Trends and Celebrity Brands of 2023

In 2023, the beauty industry was again dominated by trends that were as delicious to the lips as they were to the eyes. With the rise of TikTok and Instagram aesthetics, we witnessed the emergence of innovative trends like ‘strawberry girl,’ ‘latte makeup,’ and ‘Barbiecore’ fashion, each garnering billions of views and shaping the beauty landscape.

Beauty Trends Inspired by Food and Beverage

The year was marked by beauty trends inspired by food and beverage. The ‘strawberry girl’ look, ‘cherry cola’ lips, and ‘glazed donut’ nails became the talk of the town, creating a sweet frenzy on social media platforms. The ‘latte makeup’ trend, with its caffeine-inspired hues, encapsulated the essence of a cozy morning cup and a glamorous evening out, gaining almost 500 million views on TikTok alone.

Hailey Bieber and the Rise of New Beauty Trends

Model Hailey Bieber was instrumental in popularizing these trends, adding her unique touch to the beauty world. The ‘passport makeup’ and beauty looks inspired by characters from the series ‘Euphoria’ were among the most adored, contributing to the 2.6 billion views generated by the hashtag ‘Euphoriamakeup.’

A Look at Celebrity Beauty Brands

Amidst these trends, celebrity beauty brands like Fenty Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, Rare Beauty, about-face, and Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty continued to make waves. Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bombs, Cream Blushes, and new eyeshadow sticks were standout items, particularly the Match Stix Color Adaptive Cheek & Lip Stick and Glitty Lid Shimmer Liquid Eyeliners, which were recommended for statement makeup. The brand’s stick foundation also gained recognition for its texture-smoothing ability.

Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatments, especially the limited edition Jelly Bean flavor, were appreciated for their moisturizing effects and Y2K aesthetic. r.e.m. beauty’s Sweetener Foundation, with its light coverage and natural finish, and the holiday Holiglitch collection, received high praise. Kylie Jenner’s new concealer, Power Plush Concealer, and Kylash Volume Mascara, recognisable for its non-clumpy formula, were significant hits in the beauty world.