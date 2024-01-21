Ulta Celebrates Tarte's 25th Birthday with Unbeatable Shape Tape Concealer Deal

Ulta has fired the starting gun on a special deal that is set to capture the attention of makeup enthusiasts worldwide. In celebration of Tarte's 25th birthday, Ulta is offering the brand's highly acclaimed Shape Tape concealers at a discounted price of just $15. The sale, which began on January 21, will continue to run until January 27, giving beauty aficionados a whole week to seize this unbeatable deal.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer: A Celebrity in the Beauty World

An endorsement from a former beauty editor at Reviewed, Jessica Kasparian, has further bolstered the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer's reputation. After testing it against 30 other best-selling concealers, Kasparian awarded it the Best Overall title, highlighting its effective coverage of blemishes and under-eye circles. She commended the product for delivering full coverage in just a single swipe and its compatibility with various blending tools.

Expansive Shade Range Broadens Appeal

Further enhancing its allure, the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is available in an extensive range of 31 shades. This diverse spectrum caters to a wide array of skin tones and undertones, offering options for very fair skin with cool undertones to very deep skin with warm undertones. This comprehensive shade range makes it a suitable purchase for a broad user base, ensuring that everyone can find a match for their complexion.

Special Deal Marks Lowest Price Ever

The special deal marks the lowest price ever offered for the Tarte Shape Tape Concealers. The sale includes the OG full-coverage formula, as well as the Shape Tape Radiant and Ultra Creamy variations. The product's ability to cover imperfections effectively, coupled with its extensive shade range, makes this sale a golden opportunity for those seeking high-quality makeup products. With the sale ending on January 27, it's time to grab this fan-favorite concealer before it returns to its original price.