At the recently concluded Copenhagen Fashion Week, held from January 29 through February 2, the quintessential accessory of corporate business attire - the tie, took center stage. It emerged as a significant fashion trend, lending a sense of gender-fluid style to the runways and street fashion alike. This trend was most strikingly embraced by Mfpen, a fashion brand renowned for its Scandinavian aesthetic.

Mfpen's Reinterpretation of Classic Office Attire

The brand presented an intriguing collection that redefined the conventional business attire. The runway was dominated by disheveled, pinstriped banker-style ensembles, innovatively pairing ties with safety pins. This unique styling choice seemed to echo Miley Cyrus's memorable look at the Grammys. Mfpen's collection was an interesting blend of professional and playful, a testament to the brand's ability to subvert classic aesthetics.

Challenging Conventional Power Symbols

Sigurd Bank, Mfpen's founder and designer, shared some insights on the brand's intent behind this collection. The key objective was to challenge and redefine traditional symbols of power, like suits and ties. By incorporating these elements into a distinct styling narrative, the brand aims to move these fashion staples beyond their typical business implications. The collection is a bold statement on the fluidity of power dynamics in fashion.

Office-Appropriate Attire: A Dominant Trend

The trend of office-appropriate attire was not only limited to Mfpen's collection. Across the board, several designers presented collections that echoed a 9-to-5 desk job aesthetic. Suits, ties, and muted color palettes were prominent, painting a picture of practical, sensible fashion. It is clear that the tie, an often-overlooked accessory, has begun to redefine its role in fashion, transcending its traditional confines and becoming a symbol of a modern, gender-fluid style.