Thrifty Shopper Reveals Refillable Perfume Pod Hack

In a world where thrifty living is becoming the norm, a tip from a savvy shopper named Hannah has caught the attention of perfume aficionados. Hannah shared her cost-cutting trick on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group, suggesting the use of refillable perfume pods to save money on high-end fragrances. The pods, named ‘perfume pod Ice,’ can be purchased from Superdrug for just £5.99.

Significant Savings With Refill Pods

Hannah demonstrated her method using a refill of Black Opium Extreme, a popular YSL perfume. Typically, a 50ml bottle of this scent costs £88. However, by using the refillable perfume pod, she managed to save a whopping £82. Each ‘perfume pod Ice’ holds about 65 sprays in a 5ml atomiser, making it not only cost-efficient but also compact and travel-friendly. The pods are approved for aircraft travel, making them a practical choice for jet-setters.

How the Refill Works

Hannah, however, noted some conditions to this money-saving hack. The perfume testers from which the refill is done must be more than half full, and the sprayer must be detachable to refill the pod. Customers can refill their pods only once upon purchasing them. The technique has sparked significant interest in the beauty community, leading to inquiries about the process, whether refills are done in-store or at home, and how this service compares to similar ones offered by other retailers like Boots.

Beauty Community’s Response

Hannah’s post has attracted considerable attention, with perfume lovers eager to understand more about how the refills work. The prospect of significant savings on expensive fragrances has clearly struck a chord with shoppers, and the idea of refillable perfume pods is quickly gaining traction as a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional perfume buying.