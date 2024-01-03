en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Thrifty Shopper Reveals Refillable Perfume Pod Hack

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
Thrifty Shopper Reveals Refillable Perfume Pod Hack

In a world where thrifty living is becoming the norm, a tip from a savvy shopper named Hannah has caught the attention of perfume aficionados. Hannah shared her cost-cutting trick on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group, suggesting the use of refillable perfume pods to save money on high-end fragrances. The pods, named ‘perfume pod Ice,’ can be purchased from Superdrug for just £5.99.

Significant Savings With Refill Pods

Hannah demonstrated her method using a refill of Black Opium Extreme, a popular YSL perfume. Typically, a 50ml bottle of this scent costs £88. However, by using the refillable perfume pod, she managed to save a whopping £82. Each ‘perfume pod Ice’ holds about 65 sprays in a 5ml atomiser, making it not only cost-efficient but also compact and travel-friendly. The pods are approved for aircraft travel, making them a practical choice for jet-setters.

How the Refill Works

Hannah, however, noted some conditions to this money-saving hack. The perfume testers from which the refill is done must be more than half full, and the sprayer must be detachable to refill the pod. Customers can refill their pods only once upon purchasing them. The technique has sparked significant interest in the beauty community, leading to inquiries about the process, whether refills are done in-store or at home, and how this service compares to similar ones offered by other retailers like Boots.

Beauty Community’s Response

Hannah’s post has attracted considerable attention, with perfume lovers eager to understand more about how the refills work. The prospect of significant savings on expensive fragrances has clearly struck a chord with shoppers, and the idea of refillable perfume pods is quickly gaining traction as a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional perfume buying.

0
Fashion
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Savvy Shopper Discovers Cost-Saving Perfume Hack at Superdrug

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Frankie Bridge's Favourite Knit from New Look Sparks Fashion Frenzy in January Sales

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Taiwan Railway's New Uniforms Spark Controversy Over Design Aesthetics

By Rafia Tasleem

Seiko 5 Sports Unveils Two New Limited Edition Timepieces

By BNN Correspondents

Florence Pugh: Celebrating a Birthday and an Emerging Fashion Icon ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 31 mins
Florence Pugh: Celebrating a Birthday and an Emerging Fashion Icon ...
heart comment 0
K-Swiss Strategizes Premium Positioning with Andrew Richard’s Appointment

By BNN Correspondents

K-Swiss Strategizes Premium Positioning with Andrew Richard's Appointment
Breaking Gender Norms: A Case for Men in Skirts

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Breaking Gender Norms: A Case for Men in Skirts
Maybelline Revives Colored Mascara Trend with Vibrant New Shades

By Quadri Adejumo

Maybelline Revives Colored Mascara Trend with Vibrant New Shades
Blake Lively Reflects On Her Favorite Fashion Moments of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Blake Lively Reflects On Her Favorite Fashion Moments of 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Government Officials to Meet Steam Packet Over Industrial Dispute
16 seconds
Government Officials to Meet Steam Packet Over Industrial Dispute
COVID-19: Unmasking the Impact on Red Blood Cell Physiology
34 seconds
COVID-19: Unmasking the Impact on Red Blood Cell Physiology
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
2 mins
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
2 mins
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
2 mins
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
2 mins
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
2 mins
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
3 mins
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
3 mins
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app