The SHE Collection: A Tribute to Female Artistic Pioneers

In a remarkable fusion of art and design, Danish designers Laura Bilde and Linnea Blaehr have teamed up with Ege Carpets to create the SHE rug collection. The collection, a tribute to female artists from the 1930s, is a testament to the significant contributions these women made to textile weaving, sculpture, and painting. The SHE collection is the first installment of Ege Carpets' WOOL100 designer series, featuring carpets made entirely of pure new wool—a material celebrated for its sustainability, luxurious texture, and durability on par with wool/nylon blends.

Inspiration Rooted in History

The six carpet patterns in the collection draw their muse from the groundbreaking work of Sonia Delaunay, Aino Aalto, Anni Albers, Ray Eames, and Agnes Martin. These women were pivotal in shaping the design and art landscape with their unique approaches to form and colors. Their influence is evident in the distinctive patterns of the SHE collection, which embody a sense of historical reverence and modern relevance.

The Art of Craftsmanship

Bilde and Blaehr embraced the art of handcrafting in creating the six patterns of the SHE collection. Techniques such as collaging, hand shaping, and yarn twisting were employed to achieve textured effects and an authentic sense of imperfection— a nod to the intricate artistry of the 1930s female artists. The color palette mirrors the hues popular in 1930s functionalism, a design movement that continues to influence modern interior design.

WOOL100: A Testament to Sustainability and Quality

The WOOL100 designer series, of which the SHE collection is a part, is a testament to Ege Carpets' commitment to sustainable and high-quality materials. The carpets, made from 100% pure new wool, offer both environmental benefits and a luxurious feel, embodying the brand's ethos of marrying sustainability with uncompromising quality. Through this collection, Bilde, Blaehr, and Ege Carpets celebrate not only the artistic prowess of the 1930s female artists but also the enduring relevance of their work in the present day.