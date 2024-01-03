en English
Fashion

The Rise of Black Beauty Influencers: Five Women Making a Difference in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
The Rise of Black Beauty Influencers: Five Women Making a Difference in 2024

2024 marks a turning point in the beauty industry, one that sees a notable rise in the influence of Black beauty mavens. Five exceptional women have emerged at the forefront, their star power extending far beyond beauty and style. They are Acacia McBride, Jasmine Davis, Carmen Lee Solomons, SouKenya Diouf, and Camille Johnson. Their unique blend of fashion, advocacy, and entrepreneurship is reshaping the industry and redefining what it means to be an influencer.

The All-round Luminary: Acacia McBride

Acacia McBride is a model and digital content producer who has made her mark in numerous beauty campaigns. However, she’s equally known for her philanthropic efforts through Micah’s Walk for Autism, a non-profit inspired by her brother. Her work is a testament to her belief that beauty should be used as a force for good and her efforts are helping to create a more inclusive society.

The Advocate for Body Positivity: Jasmine Davis

Jasmine Davis, a TV personality and actress, is known for her unwavering advocacy for midsize fashion. Collaborating with brands like Fashion Nova Curve, she is challenging societal norms and promoting body positivity. Davis is not just a beauty influencer; she’s a trailblazer for body acceptance.

The Versatile Icon: Carmen Lee Solomons

Carmen Lee Solomons, with her experience in high-profile clothing lines and music videos, has showcased her versatility in the industry. Her influence goes beyond her beauty and style; her career trajectory demonstrates that a model can wear many hats and excel in each role.

The Health Campaigner: SouKenya Diouf

SouKenya Diouf, a model and UN Global Health Champion, is using her platform to campaign for healthcare equality. Her work is a powerful reminder of the role influencers can play in driving social change and advocating for essential causes.

The Lifestyle Guru: Camille Johnson

Camille Johnson, a beauty and lifestyle influencer, shares her vegan lifestyle and unique style through various social media platforms. She’s not just influencing the beauty and fashion scene but also shaping the way people think about health and wellness.

These five game-changers are redefining the role of beauty influencers. Their work, blending beauty, advocacy, and entrepreneurship, is not only reshaping the industry but also inspiring others to use their influence positively to make a difference in society.

Fashion
BNN Correspondents

