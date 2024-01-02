en English
Fashion

The Hidden Environmental Cost of Synthetic Fabrics in Fashion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
In a world increasingly aware of the environment, the fashion industry’s contribution to pollution is a topic that cannot be overlooked. While the focus often lies on the packaging of products and the use of sustainable practices such as paper bags and recycled fibers, a significant yet largely ignored problem is the rising use of synthetic textiles such as nylon and polyester.

Fast Fashion and Environmental Degradation

The fast-fashion approach, characterized by rapid production of cheap, trendy clothes, has led to a significant strain on the planet’s resources. This model’s emphasis on quick, affordable production has also resulted in laborers working long hours in sweatshops without adequate rights or safety measures. However, the environmental implications extend beyond labor and production practices.

The Unseen Impact of Synthetic Fibers

Since the early 1990s, the production of synthetic fibers, including viscose, nylon, and polyester, has seen a significant surge, while the production of natural fibers such as cotton and wool has remained relatively stagnant. Innovations with sustainable materials like citrus by-products and apple peels to create eco-friendly fabrics are noteworthy, yet the overproduction in the industry offsets these improvements.

What’s more, the fashion industry is responsible for a significant portion of water pollution, with weak regulations and enforcement in producing countries like Bangladesh and China. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, about 21 trillion gallons of water are used annually by the fashion industry, with a single pair of jeans consuming around 2,000 gallons of water.

Addressing the Problem: Technologies and Initiatives

Companies like Applied DNA Sciences and PaperTale Technologies are using technologies such as DNA tagging and blockchain to ensure traceability and authenticity of products, holding brands accountable for their sustainability claims. Similarly, the denim industry is transitioning towards sustainable manufacturing practices, with initiatives to minimize water and chemical usage.

Moreover, research suggests that microalgae could hold promise in addressing the environmental challenges posed by the fashion industry. A study assessing the removal of pollutants by Chlorella vulgaris from real textile wastewaters showed successful growth of microalgae with significant reduction in nutrient concentrations.

As consumers, the responsibility also lies with us to consider the environmental impact when shopping for clothes and accessories. Brands like Cuyana, Smash and Tess, and H&M, among others, are making strides in sustainability and environmental responsibility, giving us a chance to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Fashion
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

