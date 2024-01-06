en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Pearls: A Timeless Evolution from Royal Elegance to Contemporary Fashion Allure

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
Pearls: A Timeless Evolution from Royal Elegance to Contemporary Fashion Allure

The allure of pearls, a symbol of elegance and sophistication, dates back to as early as 2300 BC. Since then, they have graced the necks of royalty and the wealthy, embodying a timeless charm. A significant shift in the world of pearls came in the late 1800s when Kokichi Mikimoto pioneered the creation of the first cultured Akoya pearls. This revolution not only made high-quality pearls more accessible but also marked the beginning of a new era in pearl jewelry.

The Resurgence of Pearls in Contemporary Fashion

Today, pearls are experiencing a renaissance, breaking away from their conventional image and embracing a more avant-garde approach. The current trend sees an innovative interplay of pearls with chunky metals, heavy chains, and robust cuffs. A testament to this is the increasing number of men sporting pearl jewelry on the red carpet, challenging traditional gender norms in fashion.

The Delicate Nature of Pearls

Despite their beauty, pearls rank a mere 2.5 on the Mohs hardness scale, making them more susceptible to damage than harder gemstones like diamonds. This delicacy presents a unique challenge to jewelry designers who need to balance aesthetics with durability.

The Rarity of Natural Saltwater Pearls

While 95% of today’s pearls are mass-produced freshwater pearls, natural saltwater pearls hold a special place in the world of gemstones. They are highly prized at auctions for their size, color, and luster, making them a coveted addition to any jewelry collection.

A Blend of Tradition and Innovation in Pearl Jewelry Design

Luxury brands such as Bulgari, Cartier, Chopard, and Chaumet are blending pearls into both classic and contemporary designs, creating luxurious pieces that defy tradition. However, despite these innovative takes, the quality and origin of the pearls remain pivotal in determining the collectability of a piece.

0
Fashion
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
25 mins ago
Ruby Rose: The Multifaceted Star
Born in the lively city of Melbourne, Australia, on March 20, 1986, Ruby Rose Langenheim, better known as Ruby Rose, has etched an indelible mark in the domains of modeling, acting, and television. With a net worth of $4.4 million, Rose’s dynamic career and influence in the entertainment industry are noteworthy, reflecting her versatility and
Ruby Rose: The Multifaceted Star
Zothile 'Solo' Langa and Dineo Langa: 12 Years of Love, Togetherness and Fashion
1 hour ago
Zothile 'Solo' Langa and Dineo Langa: 12 Years of Love, Togetherness and Fashion
Fashion Extravaganza at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
2 hours ago
Fashion Extravaganza at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Fendi's Groundbreaking Collaborations with Fragment and Pokémon: A Fusion of High Fashion and Pop Culture
50 mins ago
Fendi's Groundbreaking Collaborations with Fragment and Pokémon: A Fusion of High Fashion and Pop Culture
Hollywood Stars Shine on the Red Carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
56 mins ago
Hollywood Stars Shine on the Red Carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Golden Globes 2024: The Rise of Red as the Power Color
1 hour ago
Golden Globes 2024: The Rise of Red as the Power Color
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
3 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
3 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
3 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
5 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
5 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
5 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
7 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
7 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
8 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
30 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app