Fashion

The Digital Transformation of Runway Fashion Shows in 2023

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
The Digital Transformation of Runway Fashion Shows in 2023

Runway fashion shows of 2023, once exclusive industry-only events, have transformed into grand spectacles where digital engagement reigns supreme. The digital performance metrics of each event, particularly the Earned Media Value (EMV), have become the new gold standards for measuring success. With social media platforms like Instagram becoming catalysts for change, the front rows of fashion shows are now populated by influencers and celebrities, contributing significantly to the online buzz and reach of these events.

Top Ten Impactful Runway Shows of 2023

The top ten impactful runway shows of 2023 were led by celebrated designers such as Matthieu Blazy, Virginie Viard, Matthew M Williams, Michael Kors, Jonathan Anderson, Miu Miu, Versace, Max Mara, and Louis Vuitton. Each show had its unique theme and style, with influences drawn from history, art, feminism, and pop culture, reflecting a blend of fashion with other cultural dimensions. These shows, held at various iconic locations worldwide, showcased collections that ranged from nostalgic references to forward-thinking designs. The shows were further elevated by their set designs and the inclusion of art installations.

Collaborations and Analytics in the Fashion Industry

Collaborations between fashion marketers, brands, and data companies have become the norm to analyze the social media impact of runway shows. This digital age transformation emphasizes the importance of online presence and audience engagement in the success of these events. The inclusion of unique characters and the celebration of life were dominant themes, with a focus on marrying fashion and feminism. Notably, Pharrell Williams dedicated his debut Louis Vuitton men’s show to his predecessor Virgil Abloh.

Global Fashion Events and Rankings

On the global front, the 2023 World Design Rankings (WDR) were released, showcasing the top countries for winning submissions with China, the United States, Japan, Italy, and Hong Kong taking the lead. The RIFI Dance and Fashion Show 2023 in Kigali, despite challenges, was a successful event that celebrated local talent and ‘Made in Rwanda’ clothes. Looking forward, ARKA Fashion Week is set to launch in Bangladesh on October 26, 2023, aiming to democratize fashion with a multi-segment event featuring young designers and those of Bangladeshi roots based abroad.

Fashion
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

