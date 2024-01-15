Swarovski Unveils ‘The Wonder of Love’ Valentine’s Day Collection

Swarovski, the world-renowned luxury goods manufacturer, has unveiled ‘The Wonder of Love,’ an enchanting Valentine’s Day collection, masterfully designed by the brand’s global creative director, Giovanna Engelbert. This collection is an homage to love and Swarovski’s exquisite craftsmanship, with the Hyperbola Heart pendant holding center stage. The pendant’s signature feature is a large, vibrant stone that dances with sparkle, encapsulating the mesmerizing essence of love.

Hyperbola Heart Pendant: The Collection’s Crown Jewel

The Hyperbola Heart pendant, the focal point of ‘The Wonder of Love’ collection, is available in a myriad of styles, each distinct in stone color, size, hardware, and embellishments. The heart of the pendant is a large stone that shimmers with movement, symbolizing the magical aura of love.

A Nod to Vintage Elegance

Apart from the pendant, the collection also features a range of vintage-style jewelry and accessories, drawing inspiration from love tokens cherished by Engelbert’s mother and grandmother. These pieces encompass a variety of hardware options such as gold, white gold, and rose gold, and display both traditional and vibrantly colored Swarovski stones.

Swarovski Celebrates Milestones with ‘The Wonder of Love’

The launch of ‘The Wonder of Love’ follows Swarovski’s recent milestones, including the inauguration of a flagship store on Fifth Avenue and a partnership with Skims on a crystal-embellished clothing line. The new collection was celebrated during the flagship store’s opening by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Roberts. ‘The Wonder of Love’ collection is now available for purchase both at physical stores and online on Swarovski’s website.