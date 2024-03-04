Stripe & Stare Debuts First Selfridges Pop-Up: Sustainable Intimates on London's Stage

British sustainable intimates brand Stripe & Stare has launched its first pop-up in Selfridges, marking a significant step in its retail expansion. Located in the prestigious London department store's third floor Body Studio, the pop-up will be open throughout March, offering shoppers a unique glimpse into the brand's commitment to sustainability and comfort.

Exclusive Experience in Heart of London

Stripe & Stare's Selfridges debut is not just about selling products; it's an immersive experience. The pop-up features a specially styled space with the brand's classic peach color scheme and a 'news cart' displaying products alongside postcards and fibers, illustrating how the brand's briefs are made from trees. Additionally, visitors can pick up a copy of 'The Daily Brief,' a publication with informative and playful articles about choosing the best briefs shape, the ideal number of pairs to own, and the significance of the company's BCorp certification achieved in 2021.

Sustainable Luxury Meets Diverse Offerings

The pop-up showcases a variety of shapes and styles, including the brand's classic silky-soft pyjamas, fitted bodies, fabric bras, and an array of brief shapes such as The Original Knicker, High Rise Knickers, Thongs, Brazilian, Hipsters, and Unisex Boxers. Made sustainably in Austria from beechwood trees, Stripe & Stare's collections boast fabrics that are "three times softer than cotton," offering better wear, moisture wicking, and breathability akin to fresh forest air. The brand's commitment to sustainability and luxury has garnered a VIP fan base, including celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reece Witherspoon, and Jessica Alba, among others.

Strengthening Brand Presence

This pop-up represents a continuation of Stripe & Stare's long-standing relationship with Selfridges and underscores the brand's growth and commitment to bringing sustainable luxury to a broader audience. By choosing Selfridges, a retail space known for its luxury and innovation, Stripe & Stare is positioned to reach discerning shoppers who value both style and sustainability. This move highlights the brand's ambition to lead in the sustainable intimates market while offering consumers high-quality, eco-friendly options.

As Stripe & Stare's pop-up in Selfridges unfolds, it serves as a testament to the brand's dedication to sustainability, quality, and innovation. With its unique approach to retail, coupled with a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility, Stripe & Stare is not just selling intimates; it's promoting a lifestyle that prioritizes the planet without compromising on luxury. This venture into Selfridges could mark a pivotal moment for the brand, potentially setting the stage for future expansions and solidifying its place in the luxury sustainable market.