Fashion

Stars and Veils: How Celebrity Weddings Shape Bridal Fashion Trends

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
Stars and Veils: How Celebrity Weddings Shape Bridal Fashion Trends

Celebrity weddings are more than lavish affairs; they are the trendsetters that significantly shape bridal fashion. The influence of iconic figures on brides-to-be is profound, with many seeking inspiration from their favorite stars when selecting their wedding attire. Marissa Rubinetti, the VP and COO of Kleinfeld Bridal, confirms this phenomenon. She notes that brides often bring celebrity references to their appointments, citing timeless icons like Grace Kelly and Jackie O, as well as contemporary trendsetters like Gwen Stefani and Ariana Grande.

The Wave of ‘Quiet Luxury’

One of the notable trends is the rise of ‘quiet luxury.’ Sofia Richie’s simple and timeless Chanel Haute Couture wedding gown, which took TikTok by storm, is an epitome of this trend. This trend indicates a shift towards understated elegance, veering away from the ostentatious.

Timeless Influence and Modern Interpretations

Kate Middleton’s Alexander Wang gown with lacy long sleeves from her 2011 wedding to Prince William remains influential to this day. Meghan Markle’s minimalist off-the-shoulder Givenchy gown, accessorized with Cartier jewelry and a tiara, also left an indelible mark. Unique to Markle’s dress was the veil embroidered with flowers representing the Commonwealth, effortlessly blending tradition and modernity.

Simone Biles showcased how bridal style can be budget-friendly without compromising on elegance. Her Selfie Leslie gown and PrettyLittleThing shoes were a hit amongst brides on a budget. Hailey Baldwin’s custom Off-White gown with an intricately embroidered veil at her wedding to Justin Bieber was another memorable fashion moment.

Retro Chic and Multiple Outfit Changes

Princess Beatrice took a unique route by donning a vintage, embellished Norman Hartnell dress, initially worn by Queen Elizabeth II, for her wedding in 2020. This choice signaled a return to retro chic and sustainability. On the other hand, Paris Hilton demonstrated the trend of multiple outfit changes during her 2021 wedding to Carter Reum. Among her six different looks was a floral Oscar de la Renta gown. Such choices reflect the versatility and personalization that modern brides seek.

Beyoncé’s Thelma gown by Galia Lahav was exclusive to her vow renewal with Jay-Z, while Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, wore a Vivienne Westwood gown in ‘Sex and the City.’ Gwen Stefani added personal touches to her Vera Wang dress for her wedding with Blake Shelton. Jennifer Lopez opted for Ralph Lauren designs, including a ruffled gown, for her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The influence of these celebrities extends beyond the red carpet and into the bridal boutiques. Recognizing this, several online retailers offer similar styles, allowing brides to emulate their favorite celebrity wedding looks without breaking the bank.

Fashion
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Fashion

