en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Stanley Tumblers: A Dwindling Trend or a Stepping Stone for New Fads?

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
Stanley Tumblers: A Dwindling Trend or a Stepping Stone for New Fads?

In a remarkable display of consumer fervor, the release of a new magenta colored Stanley tumbler at Target on January 1 led to a viral video depicting people aggressively purchasing the item, with store employees trying to limit the buys. This exclusive Valentine’s Day release, however, brought to light the changing tides of consumer trends and the diminishing popularity of Stanley tumblers.

Stanley Tumblers: A Fading Fad?

Casey Lewis, an analyst specializing in Gen Z and youth consumer trends, provided an insightful perspective on this changing trend through her TikTok research. While Stanley tumblers were a top gift among Gen Z during Christmas, Lewis emphasized that their appeal seems to be waning. This trend appears to have peaked and is now particularly popular among younger demographics, a signal that traditionally indicates older youths are likely to begin distancing from the trend.

An Emergence of New Trends

Adding to the market’s dynamism, Lewis brought attention to another product – the Owala water bottle, which is gradually gaining traction on TikTok as a potential trend. However, she also suggested that the shift in interest from water bottles to another type of status item among the youth is plausible.

Stanley’s Success Story: A Look Back

The Stanley Quencher tumbler enjoyed its pinnacle of success in 2023 under the strategic direction of Stanley’s president, Terence Reilly, former chief marketing officer for Crocs. Reilly engineered a brand transformation for Stanley, turning its reusable water bottles into a subcultural signifier. Stanley, recognizing the trending virality of its product, leaned into the movement, using word of mouth and targeted collaborations to build a younger consumer base, emulating the success Crocs had with younger consumers.

0
Fashion
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amanda Holden Returns to Work in Style with Pretty Lavish Dress

By Momen Zellmi

Maintaining and Refreshing Winter Outerwear: Expert Advice

By Safak Costu

Renowned Designer Tuan to Host Star-Studded Fashion Show

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Potential Rebrand: A 2024 Outlook

By Geeta Pillai

Savvy Shopper Discovers Cost-Saving Perfume Hack at Superdrug ...
@Fashion · 6 mins
Savvy Shopper Discovers Cost-Saving Perfume Hack at Superdrug ...
heart comment 0
Thrifty Shopper Reveals Refillable Perfume Pod Hack

By Israel Ojoko

Thrifty Shopper Reveals Refillable Perfume Pod Hack
Frankie Bridge’s Favourite Knit from New Look Sparks Fashion Frenzy in January Sales

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Frankie Bridge's Favourite Knit from New Look Sparks Fashion Frenzy in January Sales
Taiwan Railway’s New Uniforms Spark Controversy Over Design Aesthetics

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwan Railway's New Uniforms Spark Controversy Over Design Aesthetics
Seiko 5 Sports Unveils Two New Limited Edition Timepieces

By BNN Correspondents

Seiko 5 Sports Unveils Two New Limited Edition Timepieces
Latest Headlines
World News
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
12 seconds
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
24 seconds
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia
43 seconds
Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia
OBI Pharma Receives FDA Clearance for Novel Cancer Drug OBI-992
1 min
OBI Pharma Receives FDA Clearance for Novel Cancer Drug OBI-992
Charlotte Hornets Break 11-Game Losing Streak with Victory Over Kings
1 min
Charlotte Hornets Break 11-Game Losing Streak with Victory Over Kings
Denmark's Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst EU's Pharmaceutical Legislation Reform
1 min
Denmark's Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst EU's Pharmaceutical Legislation Reform
Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood
1 min
Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood
Haverhill Inaugurates First Female Mayor, Ushers in Diversity
2 mins
Haverhill Inaugurates First Female Mayor, Ushers in Diversity
Belgium NGOs under Investigation for Alleged Links to Hamas and Other Radical Movements
2 mins
Belgium NGOs under Investigation for Alleged Links to Hamas and Other Radical Movements
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app