Stanley Tumblers: A Dwindling Trend or a Stepping Stone for New Fads?

In a remarkable display of consumer fervor, the release of a new magenta colored Stanley tumbler at Target on January 1 led to a viral video depicting people aggressively purchasing the item, with store employees trying to limit the buys. This exclusive Valentine’s Day release, however, brought to light the changing tides of consumer trends and the diminishing popularity of Stanley tumblers.

Stanley Tumblers: A Fading Fad?

Casey Lewis, an analyst specializing in Gen Z and youth consumer trends, provided an insightful perspective on this changing trend through her TikTok research. While Stanley tumblers were a top gift among Gen Z during Christmas, Lewis emphasized that their appeal seems to be waning. This trend appears to have peaked and is now particularly popular among younger demographics, a signal that traditionally indicates older youths are likely to begin distancing from the trend.

An Emergence of New Trends

Adding to the market’s dynamism, Lewis brought attention to another product – the Owala water bottle, which is gradually gaining traction on TikTok as a potential trend. However, she also suggested that the shift in interest from water bottles to another type of status item among the youth is plausible.

Stanley’s Success Story: A Look Back

The Stanley Quencher tumbler enjoyed its pinnacle of success in 2023 under the strategic direction of Stanley’s president, Terence Reilly, former chief marketing officer for Crocs. Reilly engineered a brand transformation for Stanley, turning its reusable water bottles into a subcultural signifier. Stanley, recognizing the trending virality of its product, leaned into the movement, using word of mouth and targeted collaborations to build a younger consumer base, emulating the success Crocs had with younger consumers.