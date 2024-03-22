Spring Savings Unleashed: Amazon's First Big Sale, Celebrity-Endorsed Discounts at Draper James, Madewell

March Madness isn't the only frenzy capturing attention this weekend; the retail world is abuzz as the spring sale season kicks off, offering shoppers a plethora of savings across various platforms. Among the standout events is Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale, alongside exclusive discounts at Draper James in celebration of Reese Witherspoon's birthday, and a special promotion at Madewell for its loyalty program members.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale: What's on Offer?

Amazon's Big Spring Sale, a first of its kind, promises thousands of deals across a wide range of categories, from electronics to home essentials. Running through Monday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. ET, the sale includes notable discounts on popular items such as the Amazon Echo Pop, now 43% off. This event marks a significant opportunity for both Prime and non-Prime members to capitalize on seasonal savings.

Draper James and Madewell: Celebratory Discounts

Draper James, founded by Reese Witherspoon, is offering a 30% sitewide discount in honor of the actress's birthday weekend. Shoppers can access this deal by using the code CELEBRATE at checkout. Concurrently, Madewell is providing a 25% off sitewide sale for those who sign up for its free loyalty program, extending a warm invitation to spring shoppers seeking wardrobe refreshments.

Footwear and Beauty Deals to Watch

Footwear enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice with exclusive deals on Cariuma sneakers, recently worn by Brooke Shields, available at a 25% discount using the code PEOPLE25. Additionally, Gilt is hosting a flash sale on Birkenstock sandals, offering a comfortable transition into spring footwear. Beauty aficionados aren't left out, with Vegamour offering an extra 25% off on kits, including serums praised by Nicole Kidman, using the code REPEAT25.

As the weekend unfolds, these sales present an ideal opportunity for shoppers to indulge in spring savings. From tech gadgets and wardrobe essentials to beauty favorites, the array of discounts caters to diverse tastes and needs. The convergence of Amazon's inaugural spring sale with celebratory discounts at Draper James and Madewell underscores a vibrant shopping season ahead, promising something special for every shopper.