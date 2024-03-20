Spring 2024 Hair Trends: From Old Money Blonde to Dimensional Cuts, What Experts Predict

Spring is a time for rejuvenation and transformation, and the hair trends for Spring 2024 are set to embody this spirit of renewal. Celebrity stylists, including Sarah Potempa, Marki Shkreli, and others, have shared insights into the top hair trends for the upcoming season, ranging from elegant cuts to vibrant colors and innovative styling techniques. With celebrities like Dua Lipa, Jenna Ortega, and Zendaya leading the way, these trends signal a departure from the more toned-down looks of fall and winter, embracing instead a lively, dimensional, and textured approach to hair.

Effortless Waves and Rounded Cuts

Effortless tousled waves are making a comeback, serving as a testament to cool, chic, and natural beauty. Celebrity stylist Marki Shkreli cites Sienna Miller's shoulder-length blonde hair as a prime example of this trend. For those with curly hair, rounded cuts that embrace natural texture are gaining popularity, with Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi showcasing the voluminous and body-enhancing effects of round layers. These styles emphasize movement and a casual yet polished appearance, ideal for the spring season's ethos of renewal and vibrancy.

Modern Shags and Pixie Cuts

The shag haircut, which saw a resurgence in popularity due to its nostalgic appeal, is receiving a sleeker, more modern update in 2024. Celebrities like Jenna Ortega and Camila Cabello have adopted this edgy style, characterized by softer layers and sometimes a wispy bang, adding texture and movement. Meanwhile, the pixie cut remains a versatile option, with stylists recommending volume at the top to allow for textured styling. Zoë Kravitz and Zoey Deutch have both embraced this shorter style, showcasing its adaptability and the bold statement it can make.

Color Trends: Taupe Brunettes and Warm Golden Blondes

When it comes to color, the spring season is seeing a shift towards warmer, more dimensional hues. Celebrity colorist Justin Anderson highlights the emergence of taupe brunette, a neutral, ashy take on brunette that offers a fresh perspective on the color. Meanwhile, warm golden blondes are predicted to dominate, with honey, butterscotch, and buttery blonde shades adding a lively glow to complexions. This shift towards warmer tones reflects a broader trend of embracing vibrant, life-affirming colors that enhance natural beauty and add an element of dimension to the hair.

As Spring 2024 approaches, the hair trends shared by celebrity stylists suggest a move towards more dynamic, textured, and vibrant styles. These trends not only reflect the season's spirit of rejuvenation but also offer individuals a variety of ways to express their personality and style through their hair. From the effortless charm of tousled waves to the bold statement of a pixie cut, and the warm allure of golden blondes, the upcoming season promises a plethora of options for those looking to update their look.