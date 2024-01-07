en English
Fashion

Sonia Noel’s Vision Board Party: Manifesting Dreams into Reality

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Sonia Noel's Vision Board Party: Manifesting Dreams into Reality

Renowned Guyanese fashion designer and coach, Sonia Noel, is setting the stage for the New Year with her 3rd annual vision board party.

This event, designed to inspire and motivate attendees to visualize and manifest their dreams and aspirations, is not merely a gathering. It’s a platform to empower the participants to unlock their potential and design their future.

Manifestation through Vision Boards

The concept of the vision board party is deeply rooted in a profound quote from Dr. Myles Munroe: ‘The greatest tragedy in life is not death, but a life without a purpose.’ Sonia Noel has embraced this philosophy, emphasizing the supremacy of vision over mere sight.

The event encourages participants to create vision boards – visual depictions of their aspirations. These boards act as daily reminders and motivational tools, stirring the inner drive to work towards the desired future.

Guidance and Coaching by Sonia Noel

More than a host, Sonia Noel plays the role of a coach at these events. She guides the attendees in the process of creating their vision boards, ensuring that each board is a true reflection of the individual’s aspirations.

The event comes with the provision of snacks and basic materials, making it a comprehensive experience. The registration fee was capped at $4000 until January 1st, providing an affordable opportunity for individuals to partake in this transformative event.

Impactful Testimonials

Patrons like Iolana Mc Donald Fraser and Bradley De Souza have shared their enriching experiences at Sonia’s vision board party. Fraser’s interaction with her vision board led to personal growth and self-discovery, while De Souza achieved approximately 85% of his vision board goals.

Their success stories not only validate the effectiveness of this method but also amplify the anticipation for the next event, as attendees prepare to plan their visions for 2024.

Fashion
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

