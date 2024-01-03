SHEIN Unveils ‘Curve’ Collection for Plus-Size Women’s Office Wardrobe

Online fashion powerhouse, SHEIN, has unveiled its latest offering, the ‘Curve’ collection, a line specifically designed to cater to the office wardrobe of plus-size women. The collection showcases 23 pieces of sleek dresses, sharp blazers, and stylish jumpsuits, all with the intent to empower women to exude confidence and style in their professional milieu.

The Collaboration Behind the Collection

This new collection is a testament to SHEIN’s ongoing partnership with Dress For Success Greater London, a charity organization dedicated to aiding women in achieving economic independence. The charity provides pre-employment training, confidence-building exercises, and styling sessions. This collaboration, now into its fourth year, has proven to be a resounding success, with a significant number of participants securing jobs following their involvement.

Fashion Meets Inclusivity

The ‘Curve’ collection aims to bridge the gap in the market for fashionable options for plus-size women, providing them the liberty to mix and match pieces to curate versatile looks for the workplace. Presently available for purchase, the collection personifies SHEIN’s commitment to inclusivity and fashion-forward thinking in professional attire for women. With sizes ranging from 16 to 24, the collection ensures that every plus-size woman finds the perfect fit for her professional wardrobe.

Customer Reviews and SHEIN’s Response

The launch of the ‘Curve’ collection has been met with a mixed bag of customer reviews. While some customers have raised concerns about delivery issues and scams, others have lauded the brand for its variety and affordability. In response to these complaints, SHEIN’s customer service has stepped in, addressing the concerns and demonstrating the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction.