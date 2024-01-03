en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

SHEIN Unveils ‘Curve’ Collection for Plus-Size Women’s Office Wardrobe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
SHEIN Unveils ‘Curve’ Collection for Plus-Size Women’s Office Wardrobe

Online fashion powerhouse, SHEIN, has unveiled its latest offering, the ‘Curve’ collection, a line specifically designed to cater to the office wardrobe of plus-size women. The collection showcases 23 pieces of sleek dresses, sharp blazers, and stylish jumpsuits, all with the intent to empower women to exude confidence and style in their professional milieu.

The Collaboration Behind the Collection

This new collection is a testament to SHEIN’s ongoing partnership with Dress For Success Greater London, a charity organization dedicated to aiding women in achieving economic independence. The charity provides pre-employment training, confidence-building exercises, and styling sessions. This collaboration, now into its fourth year, has proven to be a resounding success, with a significant number of participants securing jobs following their involvement.

Fashion Meets Inclusivity

The ‘Curve’ collection aims to bridge the gap in the market for fashionable options for plus-size women, providing them the liberty to mix and match pieces to curate versatile looks for the workplace. Presently available for purchase, the collection personifies SHEIN’s commitment to inclusivity and fashion-forward thinking in professional attire for women. With sizes ranging from 16 to 24, the collection ensures that every plus-size woman finds the perfect fit for her professional wardrobe.

Customer Reviews and SHEIN’s Response

The launch of the ‘Curve’ collection has been met with a mixed bag of customer reviews. While some customers have raised concerns about delivery issues and scams, others have lauded the brand for its variety and affordability. In response to these complaints, SHEIN’s customer service has stepped in, addressing the concerns and demonstrating the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

0
Fashion
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amanda Holden Returns to Work in Style with Pretty Lavish Dress

By Momen Zellmi

Maintaining and Refreshing Winter Outerwear: Expert Advice

By Safak Costu

Stanley Tumblers: A Dwindling Trend or a Stepping Stone for New Fads?

By Hadeel Hashem

Renowned Designer Tuan to Host Star-Studded Fashion Show

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Potential Rebrand: A 2024 Outlook ...
@Fashion · 11 mins
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Potential Rebrand: A 2024 Outlook ...
heart comment 0
Savvy Shopper Discovers Cost-Saving Perfume Hack at Superdrug

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Savvy Shopper Discovers Cost-Saving Perfume Hack at Superdrug
Thrifty Shopper Reveals Refillable Perfume Pod Hack

By Israel Ojoko

Thrifty Shopper Reveals Refillable Perfume Pod Hack
Frankie Bridge’s Favourite Knit from New Look Sparks Fashion Frenzy in January Sales

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Frankie Bridge's Favourite Knit from New Look Sparks Fashion Frenzy in January Sales
Taiwan Railway’s New Uniforms Spark Controversy Over Design Aesthetics

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwan Railway's New Uniforms Spark Controversy Over Design Aesthetics
Latest Headlines
World News
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
21 seconds
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
22 seconds
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
59 seconds
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
1 min
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
1 min
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
2 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
2 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
2 mins
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
3 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app