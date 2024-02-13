Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2024: Grooming the Northeast with Style

Set Wet, Marico's leading men's grooming brand, is making waves in the northeast with its collaboration with Mega Entertainment for the 13th edition of Mega Mister North East, now known as 'Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2024'. The event, which aims to promote male grooming and connect with the people of northeast India, has seen an impressive increase in engagement this year.

A Broader Reach: Extending Across College Campuses

In a first for the pageant, promotional efforts have been extended to 20 college campuses in key locations across the northeast. This strategic move has allowed Set Wet to reach approximately 9000 students, offering them samples of their popular Hair Styling Gel. The response has been overwhelming, with a reported 30% growth in audition participation compared to last year.

The Rewards: Cash, Grooming Kits, and Brand Ambassadorship

The top 3 winners of the 'Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2024' will not only receive a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 each but will also be awarded an exciting grooming kit from Set Wet. More than just a reward, this opportunity signifies a stepping stone in their grooming journey. The winners will become Set Wet brand ambassadors for the northeast market, playing a crucial role in influencing and shaping grooming trends in the region.

Connecting and Promoting: The Power of Partnership

The collaboration between Set Wet and Mega Entertainment has proven to be a powerful one. By leveraging various channels, including social media, local TV, and radio, the event has garnered significant attention and engagement. This partnership is not just about a pageant; it's about connecting with the people of northeast India, promoting male grooming, and celebrating the unique culture and spirit of the region.

As the 'Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2024' pageant continues to gain momentum, it's clear that the collaboration between Set Wet and Mega Entertainment is a winning formula. With its broader reach, enticing rewards, and commitment to promoting male grooming, this event is set to make a lasting impact in the northeast.

Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2024: A testament to the power of partnership, the importance of grooming, and the unique spirit of northeast India.