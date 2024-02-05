Selena Gomez Captivates in Black-and-White Ensemble at 'Lola' Premiere

In the dazzling world of Hollywood, star-studded premiers are as much about the silver screen as they are about the resplendent parade of fashion. At the recent Los Angeles premiere of 'Lola,' singer and actress Selena Gomez embraced this ethos, stealing the spotlight with a stylish and edgy ensemble. Gomez's outfit, an elegant black blazer and cropped trousers by Stella McCartney, was paired with a white satin corset, creating a striking black-and-white contrast, echoing the current trend seen on runways and at recent awards shows such as the Grammys and Golden Globes.

The Glamour of the Ensemble

Adding to the allure of Gomez's attire were the carefully chosen accessories. A studded Valentino clutch, nude Manolo Blahnik pumps, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry accentuated her outfit, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication. The ensemble was curated by famed stylist Erin Walsh, known for her work with celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Jessica Alba.

The Makeup and Hairstyle

Gomez's look was completed with a bold red lip and a fringed hairstyle, a current hot trend among celebrities. The collaboration between hairstylist Marissa Marino and makeup artist Melissa Murdick resulted in a chic look that highlighted Gomez's features stunningly. The face-framing layers and wispy bangs suited her facial structure perfectly, creating a look that was classy, chic, fun, and sexy.

Red Carpet Companions

Joining Gomez at the premiere was Nicola Peltz-Beckham, the director and star of 'Lola' and a close friend of Gomez. Peltz-Beckham also made a fashion statement with a custom corset suit from Victoria Beckham's fashion label. The event, thus, became a showcase of black-and-white fashion trends, with both stars mirroring the styles of the moment.

Off the red carpet, Gomez was recently honored with the Pete Born Impact Award at the Beauty Inc Awards event for her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. The brand is committed to creating a positive impact in the beauty industry and supporting mental health, further cementing Gomez's influence both on and off the screen.