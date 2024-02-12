Salamanda Media's 'New Model Agency' Set to Redefine Representation in Fashion Industry

Manchester-based Salamanda Media scores Channel 4 commission for groundbreaking fashion series, "New Model Agency"

Advertisment

In an industry often criticized for its lack of inclusivity, Salamanda Media is set to challenge the norms. The independent production company has been commissioned by Channel 4 to create a new series titled "New Model Agency". The documentary will offer an unfiltered look into the world of fashion, focusing on a diverse cast of models represented by the trailblazing Zebedee Talent agency.

A Revolution in Representation

Zebedee Talent, renowned for its commitment to diversity, represents models of all sizes, ages, and abilities. The series will track these models as they navigate the competitive fashion landscape, compete for high-profile campaigns with brands such as Fred Perry and Tommy Hilfiger, and strive to represent luxury brands at London Fashion Week.

Advertisment

The Bra Fit Campaign: A Celebration of Diversity

One of the series' highlights will be the feature of the M&S Bra Fit campaign. This initiative is a testament to the changing tides in the fashion industry, showcasing an array of diverse body types and sizes. Salamanda Media's Creative Directors have expressed their excitement about working on a series that promises to redefine representation in the fashion world.

Salamanda Media's Growing Influence

Advertisment

Salamanda Media, co-founded by Sally Evans and Amanda De Freitas, has been making waves in the industry. In 2021, the company received investment from Channel 4's Indie Growth Fund and has since produced shows for various networks including ITV and BBC. They are known for creating talent-led, factual entertainment shows and formats.

In a strategic move to further their ambitions, Salamanda Media has signed a first-look deal with All3Media International. This partnership is expected to significantly expand their reach in the industry.

The "New Model Agency" series is set to stream on Channel 4, offering viewers an insider's perspective on the fashion industry's ongoing evolution towards inclusivity.

As we move forward in 2024, Salamanda Media continues to lead the charge in reshaping the narrative of representation in the fashion industry. Their upcoming series, "New Model Agency", is not just a documentary; it's a beacon of hope for those who have long been overlooked, a testament to the power of diversity and inclusion.