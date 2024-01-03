Runway ASIA: A Celebration of Diversity and Philanthropy at Georgetown University

On November 28, 2023, Georgetown University’s Asian American Student Association (AASA) held its third annual Runway ASIA event in the Copley Formal Lounge. Themed ‘Asian Style Inspires Activism,’ the event showcased a fashion show featuring cultural clothing from the Asian diaspora and raised over $1000 for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF).

Supporting Diversity and Humanitarian Efforts

Coordinated by AASA Politics and Advocacy Committee co-chairs Dhruv Shah and Amal Sharfi, the event aimed to celebrate diversity and support humanitarian efforts. Attendees were treated to a cultural clothing showcase, an uplifting performance by the a cappella group Georgetown Superfood, and complimentary catering by Falafel Inc.

Embracing Cultural Identity

Student models on the runway wore personal or borrowed cultural attire, and some shared the historical and personal significance of their outfits—their stages and stories of sartorial expression. The charity chosen this year, PCRF, was picked for its direct aid to Gazans, and Falafel Inc. catered to the event free of charge in support. The show concluded with performances and a final catwalk to the tunes of Britney Spears’ ‘Gimme More’.

A Tradition of Philanthropic Contribution

After the show, students socialized in the lounge, underscoring the event’s community-building aspect. Runway ASIA has not only become a space for students to express their cultural identity but has also made significant philanthropic contributions, marking it as an important tradition at Georgetown University.