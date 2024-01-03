en English
Fashion

Runway ASIA: A Celebration of Diversity and Philanthropy at Georgetown University

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
Runway ASIA: A Celebration of Diversity and Philanthropy at Georgetown University

On November 28, 2023, Georgetown University’s Asian American Student Association (AASA) held its third annual Runway ASIA event in the Copley Formal Lounge. Themed ‘Asian Style Inspires Activism,’ the event showcased a fashion show featuring cultural clothing from the Asian diaspora and raised over $1000 for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF).

Supporting Diversity and Humanitarian Efforts

Coordinated by AASA Politics and Advocacy Committee co-chairs Dhruv Shah and Amal Sharfi, the event aimed to celebrate diversity and support humanitarian efforts. Attendees were treated to a cultural clothing showcase, an uplifting performance by the a cappella group Georgetown Superfood, and complimentary catering by Falafel Inc.

Embracing Cultural Identity

Student models on the runway wore personal or borrowed cultural attire, and some shared the historical and personal significance of their outfits—their stages and stories of sartorial expression. The charity chosen this year, PCRF, was picked for its direct aid to Gazans, and Falafel Inc. catered to the event free of charge in support. The show concluded with performances and a final catwalk to the tunes of Britney Spears’ ‘Gimme More’.

A Tradition of Philanthropic Contribution

After the show, students socialized in the lounge, underscoring the event’s community-building aspect. Runway ASIA has not only become a space for students to express their cultural identity but has also made significant philanthropic contributions, marking it as an important tradition at Georgetown University.

Fashion
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

